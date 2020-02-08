Partners For Patriots host fundraiser for Dogs for Vets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Partners for Patriots helps bring dogs together with veterans who have returned home from work. On Saturday they organized a fundraiser for “dogs for veterinarians” for their program

The event included a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction. They also enjoyed live music and demonstration of service dogs. Event leaders say that this is one way of connecting vets to dogs.

“This helps us make the service dogs available to disabled veterans because we don’t charge them a cent. They get these dogs for free. They have done enough. They have done so much,” said Cindy Brodie, director and lead dog trainer for partners for patriots.

Many Sioux countries supported the program. Madison Heisler, a puppy breeder at Partners for Patriots, says it is an honor to be part of the program.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. My father was in the army and it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, and then I had the opportunity and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done “said Heisler.

Heisler adds that the hardest part of raising puppies for veterans is giving them away when they’re ready.

More information on partners for patriots can be found here.