Parties in labor dispute at refineries in Regina lay down conditions for resuming talks paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“My guess is that if we removed the barricades and everyone went home … they would have a different condition the next morning,” Dias, flanked by members of the Unifor negotiating committee, said at a news conference.

“We are prepared for a major de-escalation of this fight on the condition that they remove the scabs from the workplace.”

Unifor called on Prime Minister Scott Moe to demand that both parties go to the negotiating table and work with a provincial mediator.

“A provincially appointed mediator is already present and has been in regular contact with both parties during the exclusion period,” Labor Minister Don Morgan replied in a statement.

“We continue to encourage both parties to return to the negotiating table where the provincial mediator can help parties negotiate an agreement.”

Dias said Unifor’s lawyers are looking at a judge’s decision to fine the union $ 100,000 for breaking an order that limits how long pickets can stop traffic in and out of the refinery.

He also said he should meet Regina police chief Evan Bray after charges earlier this week against 14 union members, including himself.

Dias said he hopes that Bray will contact the refinery, request a cooling-off period and encourage the company to return to the table.

Bray has said that blocking access to a company is illegal and the police decide whether to pursue further charges.

The company ruled out more than 700 employees at the beginning of December after they voted overwhelmingly for a strike. The most important problem is the changes in the pension plan that the company wants to make.

