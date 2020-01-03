Participant in the "project runway" roasts Karlie Kloss with a "Kushners" line

Loading...

For some people, deselecting a reality TV show is just the start of their journey in public. This may seem for Tyler Neasloney, the Project Runway candidate who seriously overshadowed Judge Karlie Kloss when one of his designs was not well received. The resulting social media firestorm could keep the clip in the mind of reality TV fans forever.

This moment happened on Thursday evening in the fourth episode of the series. The designers were asked to create a look for Kloss to wear with upcycling items purchased from Goodwill at a CFDA event in Paris. But Neasloney, a 29-year-old from New Jersey, didn't get good grades for his work. While getting criticism from Richter

"I can't see Karlie anywhere, honestly," said Judge Brandon Maxwell, criticizing the design. But he was interrupted by Tyler, who knew that things were going badly for him and was loosened from that barb.

"Not even for dinner with the Kushners?" Asked Neasloney.

The reaction when judging was immediate, with Kloss immediately knowing that it was not a compliment. The series of looks on her face says it all since she is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner. According to Decider, Tyler tried to retrace the comment after the commercial break, but it's pretty obvious based on everyone's reaction that he tried to hurt her feelings.

Here are some important connections that many have pointed out on the Internet: According to reports, Kloss has been banished from family reunions for years by family members of her partner. Which is probably why it went as badly as it did. You can also see the reaction to other sure candidates on the show who are freaking out.

Bravo

Social media followed, as it was very clear that the association with the Kushners was an attempt to cast serious shadows.

Karlie: "I wouldn't wear this garment anywhere."

Candidate: "Not even for dinner with the Kushners?"

Karlie: 😠

is my absolute favorite moment on the Project Runway.

– ˗ˏˋ Jacob ❄️Hibernatingib Blank ˎˊ˗ (@iamjacobblank) January 3, 2020

You could hear a pin drop across America tonight when Tyler said, "Not even for dinner with the Kushners?" I literally gasped !! # Catwalk project

– Nicole Renee (@ brisa7070) January 3, 2020

For the record: Kloss went on tour on Twitter and thanked Tyler for his time on the show without mentioning the burn on social media.

Thank you, Tyler, for your contributions to the runway! I wish you all the best for the continuation of your #ProjectRunway fashion trip

– Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 3, 2020

Because Neasloney's tether was a kind of Phyrric victory: he was later voted out and Kloss got the last laugh. But the line will now live forever in reality TV history.

(tagsToTranslate) tv (t) viral (t) jared kushner (t) joshua kushner (t) karlie kloss (t) project runway