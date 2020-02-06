Partial e-cigarette ‘ban on taste’ comes into effect today, here is what happens next

Today is the day: an e-cigarette policy that comes into effect will lead to a number of aromatized vapor products being taken off the American market.

Trump government officials announced in September that they came up with such a policy – which became known as a “taste ban.” This is partly because the policy, as originally announced, would apparently rid all tastes of the American market. At the time, officials said the policy would be completed within a few weeks.

In the months that followed, many legislators and health groups criticized the administration for not having completed the policy, while reports revealed that it was recoiling from its original promise.

The definitive policy, announced on January 2, now includes a number of exceptions that, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, are the result of new data on which products are commonly used in children. Critics, however, have called it an “eroded” policy that ultimately weakened the taste ban.

“The final policy is strewn with meshes to keep thousands of flavored e-cigarette products available,” said Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement on Wednesday.

The policy, he added, “will not stop the youth e-cigarette epidemic that addicts a generation of our children.”

What is the policy?

It is neither law nor binding. And it doesn’t change the fact that e-cigarettes are on the market illegally – nobody has received a “premarket authorization” from the FDA.

And it’s not actually a ban, according to Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, founder and executive director of the Stanford Tobacco Prevention Toolkit.

“It’s a maintenance of what they already had in the books,” she said.

According to the FDA, the new policy represents “the current thinking of the Food and Drug Administration” and “describes how we prioritize our enforcement resources.”

The agency can and has followed e-cigarette manufacturers and retailers for a number of reasons, including advertising and sales to minors. These actions include warning letters, fines, seizures and orders.

But the FDA has no unlimited resources to go after companies that break the law.

“The FDA will take enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis,” the policy says, “acknowledging that it is in practice unable to take enforcement measures against any illegally marketed tobacco product, and that optimum use of Agency resources is made.”

What is in? What is going on?

According to the policy, the FDA intends to give priority to vapen cartridge-based products in flavors other than tobacco and menthol.

A cartridge or pod is described as “any small, enclosed unit (sealed or unsealed) designed to fit in or work as part of” a vape.

Not included in the policy are disposable vapors, those with an open tank system and their respective e-liquids, which are available in different flavors.

The FDA says it’s a way to go after products that are often used in children, while still leaving a door open for adult smokers who can evaporate instead.

The agency notes that many pattern-based vapors are “easy to hide, can be used discreetly, can have a high nicotine content and are produced on a large scale.” Their immediate usability, the FDA adds, may “lower barriers to initiation” among the youth.

Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in an email that the policy also focuses on enforcement on evaporative products with marketing aimed at minors, or whose manufacturers have failed to take “adequate measures” to prevent minors get a grip on their products.

In September, the FDA revealed that 27.5% of high school students were current users of e-cigarettes in 2019 – compared to 20.8% in 2018 and 11.7% in 2017. Researchers estimate that currently more than 5 million US high and low high school students use cigarettes and 970,000 use them daily.

“Let’s be clear,” said Zeller, “under this policy, if we see a product aimed at children, we will take action.”

What happens now?

If everything goes according to plan, flavored cartridges are no longer available on the shelves or online in the US, with the exception of tobacco and menthol.

Realistically, however, this requires awareness and cooperation between retailers about the impact of policies and which products are affected.

“Although we expect responsible industry members to cease the production, distribution and sale of unauthorized e-cigarette products, the public may continue to see some of the types of products described in the (FDAs) priorities on the market while it agency works to keep manufacturers and retailers – both in physical stores and online – responsible, ”according to an email from an FDA spokesperson.

The email added that the “inspections and monitoring of manufacturers and retailers” agency will start to ensure that companies follow this example.

A number of leading e-cigarette companies have previously indicated that they are cooperating and in some cases have already removed certain tastes from the market. Juul, for example, had previously stopped selling flavors of mint, mango, cream and cucumber – leaving only tobacco and menthol behind.

The only way in which these flavored products may be put back on the market is if they receive pre-market authorization from the FDA after evaluating their impact on public health.

Ultimately, all vapor products must undergo the same premarket review. That deadline is currently set for May. Products that are not included in the newly adopted FDA policies can remain on the shelves for up to a year while the agency considers their applications.

Some companies – including Logic and Reynolds, the maker of Vuse products – have already submitted applications, said company executives during a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Wednesday. The FDA does not disclose the total number of applications received.

How will this change the vapor habits?

However, how the new policy influences the evaporation habits of adults and children is still uncertain. Stanford’s Halpern-Felsher said there just isn’t enough data to know.

For example, will young people use menthol patterns more often? Or will they look for flavors between tank fumes or disposables? Halpern-Felsher believes that it is much less likely that children will stop using vapors altogether.

In addition, children are already using these products, she added.

“Young people used open systems and disposables before the FDA said they were going to regulate these,” she said. “I’ve been seeing Puff Bars being used for months.”

Puff pastry bars are disposable fumes available in flavors such as “Pink Lemonade”, “Blue Razz” and “OMG (Orange, Mango, Guava).” Halpern-Felsher shared a photo with CNN with a collection of School Confiscated Vapors products in Northern California before the FDA announcement, including a number of Puff Bars – containing more e-liquid than a Juul pod, she added .

CNN contacted the maker of Puff Bars for comment, but received no response. On its website, the company says it is opposed to selling its products to minors and urges retailers to follow the regulations, including checking IDs and not giving away free samples.

In addition to the youth issue, the FDA says it has an eye for an increase in products on the black market after others come off the shelves. The agency also confirms that its policy “should have minimal impact on small manufacturers” – part of a greater concern that President Trump reiterated last year.

“We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to be protecting our children, and we’re going to be protecting the industry,” President Donald Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago in December.

Experts also monitor adults who use tobacco products: do they stay satisfied with their choices? Will some return to cigarettes or become double users as a result?

For its part, the FDA says it can always offer course correction – especially if it sees a new trend among the youth.

The agency will “continue to closely monitor youth use data for all e-cigarette products and adjust our enforcement priorities to address youth use where needed,” Zeller said.

