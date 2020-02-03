Parti Quebecois says that non-members can vote for a new leader for the first time paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“There were no negotiations. We, the national executive, have accepted the rules, “said PQ President Dieudonne Ella Oyono.

The new status of affiliated supporter – arguably a new category of membership – will open the door for Quebecers to participate in party proceedings and, for a donation of $ 5, to vote for the new chief.

The party said that an affiliated supporter must sign a statement promising faith in sovereignty and social democracy, the dual pillars of the PQ vision.

“There are people who join to vote for leadership, but this pool could grow because people are interested,” said Agnes Maltais, who oversees the elections.

“It is exciting, as an idea, that you can directly participate in the election of a party leader,” said Maltais, a 20-year PQ legislator who resigned in 2018.

Ella Oyono suggested that the ultimate goal is to increase the number of members, which is declining, but refused to give a precise figure.

“Can we focus on 50,000 or 100,000? There is no specific purpose. Of course 200,000 would be better, “he said.

The leadership race is the third of the party in six years. Sylvain Gaudreault, MNA for Jonquière and one of the three candidates declared so far, nevertheless said that election fatigue is not behind the new tactics.

“But we still have to contact everyone, we have to mobilize,” he told reporters.

Two other candidates have come forward: lawyer and former PQ candidate Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon and Dawson College professor Frederic Bastien.

St-Pierre Plamondon also fought against Lisee in 2016 for leadership, with less than seven percent of the votes. But his campaign caught the eye and led Lisee to hire him as a special advisor.

Bastien, a history teacher at an English-language CEGEP, declared his candidacy last week and stated that the Parti Quebecois “must demonstrate a presumed nationalism that challenges the federal regime, in particular the constitutional law of 1982 that, without our permission, federal judges the power to break down our laws. “

In addition to comedian Guy Nantel, immigration lawyer Stephane Handfield has shown an interest in running.

Potential leaders are faced with stricter requirements than during the last race in 2016.

The registration fee is $ 25,000, including a non-refundable deposit of $ 10,000 and a second payment of $ 15,000 by April 9.

The candidate must collect 2,000 signatures in at least nine regions and 50 electoral districts, with a minimum of 10 donors per electoral district by the deadline of 2 March.

At least two leadership debates are expected between April 15 and May 20, although no dates have been set.

Votes can be cast online or by telephone. Lisee’s successor is unveiled on June 19 in the national capital or across the St. Lawrence River in Chaudiere-Appalaches.

Lisee resigned after two years at the helm when the Franco Franco Legault Coalition Avenir Quebec came to power in October 2018.

The turmoil at the top includes the reign of Pierre-Karl Peladeau, who took over the main post in 2015 and abruptly resigned the following year.

In 2014, his predecessor Pauline Marois led the PQ to one of his worst screenings ever at the polls, where the minority government party was overthrown after about one in four votes.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press