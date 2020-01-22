Part of the West Bloomfield Township is under the notice that the water pressure is dropping

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of the West Bloomfield community is under a boiling water recommendation due to water loss in the region.

The recommendation applies to residents and businesses east of Hiller Road and north of Greer Road. Wellington Woods # 1 and # 2, Wellington Meadows and Woodlands of West Bloomfield are also affected.

The water pressure at these locations dropped below 20 psi, officials said.

According to the authorities, repair teams are working on a solution to the problem associated with the 16-inch transmission cable along Greer Road.

According to official information, the recommendation for boiling water should remain in force for at least three days. It remains in force until further notice by experts.

Instructions for boiling water

Here are some instructions from West Bloomfield Township officials.

What should I do:

Residents should boil water for at least one minute. Let it cool down for about 15 minutes before drinking boiled water. Store the cooled water in a clean container and close it with a lid.

Consumers should use cooled, boiled or bottled water for the following purposes:

Drink

Brush teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparation of food and baby food

Make ice cream

Provide animals with water

More information:

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use tap water to prepare beverages, formulas, juices or soft drinks.

Wash your hands and bathe / shower as usual. Bathing is safe as long as there is absolutely no water

is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is considered safe.

After the advisory ends:

Turn your faucet on slowly and let the water run for five minutes to flush the water pipes.

You may need to clean equipment such as water softeners, filter units, waste bins and ice machines. Instructions for cleaning devices can be found in the operating instructions.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.