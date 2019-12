Loading...

Part of Storrow Drive closed for hours after the truck hit the bridge

Updated: 6:37 PM EST December 22, 2019

HEIGHT-TRACTOR-TRAILER crashed into that overshoot. I HAD A LOAD THAT WAS A LITTLE VERY HIGH, so WHEN IT PASSED THROUGH THE LOW STEP, IT REALLY STRUCTURED THE UPPER STEP. REALLY CAUSED DAMAGE TO A COUPLE OF THE TRANSFORMERS. THEY ARE NEW TRANSFORMERS. THEY DID NOT CONTAIN ANY KIND OF DANGEROUS MATERIALS. TODD: CLEANING STARTED SHORT AFTER THE IMPACT, AN EFFORT DURING ALL DAY TO RECOVER THE LEAK OF MINERAL OIL FROM NEW TRANSFORMERS TO EVERSOURCE. SOME OF THE EQUIPMENT WENT OUT OF THE FLATBED TRAILER IN THE IMPACT, AND LANDED IN THIS CAR STEP, CAUSING DAMAGE. There is NO PERSONAL INJURY WITH HER OR THE DRIVER. TODD: THE ACCIDENT AND CLEANING FORCED THE CLOSURE OF STORROW DRIVE EASTBOUND, NEAR THE CHARLES CIRCLE. IN ADDITION TO THE LEAK OIL, THE OTHER CONCERN WAS THE STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY OF THE BRIDGE. >> MY UNDERSTANDING IS THAT THE STATE HAS HAD THE BRIDGE INSPECTOR HERE TODAY, AND IS NOT CONCERNED ABOUT IT. It seems that there may have been some pre-existing cosmetic damage, but I don't remember it

The teams worked to clean up a spill of non-hazardous material to reopen the road.

