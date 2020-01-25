Parrott could play in the FA Cup today - Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Troy Parrott could get some playtime in his fourth round FA Cup game in Southampton.

The youthful Irish striker has been absent from Spurs’ first team since his appearance in the Premier League against Burnley. He was knocked out of the squad for winning the third round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough.

In the injured absence of Harry Kane, Mourinho preferred Song Heung-Min or Lucas Moura Parrott, but the Spurs boss hinted that the 17-year-old could get a chance today:

“He is ready to work with us every day as he does.

“He trains with the group, after training he has a special program for the individual development of his qualities as a striker and this club takes good care of the players.

“That is the only thing I can say. If he has to play with us, he will do it.

“He will do his best, he will show his good qualities, he will show his fragility, because at this moment he is a 17 year old child with fragility in his game.

“But at this moment, I cannot tell you that he may have been selected for this game.”