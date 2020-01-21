Parramatta eels forward Shaun Lane, who is ready to dissolve the future

Star Parramatta striker Shaun Lane has scheduled meetings with rivals over the next fourteen days after not resigning to basking to clarify his future before the NRL season begins.

Lane was one of the 2019 purchases for the blue and gold after being transferred by arch-rival Manly. At the end of the 2020 season, the backfitter, who was in breach of contract, had completed an average of 110 running meters and 28 duels. He was recognized as the best striker for the club’s Jack Gibson coach.

Parramatta has kept the core of his squad after recently signing key players Dylan Brown, Maika Sivo and Michael Jennings and renewing contracts with Oregon Kaufusi, Marata Niukore, Brad Takairangi, David Gower, Ray Stone and Andrew Davey before Christmas.

Eel striker Shaun Lane is a popular man

Lane, however, has not remained committed beyond this year and has told management that he should complete his future before the first round to ensure that negotiations don’t distract during the season. The 25-year-old has the feeling that despite his career as the best player, he is not a priority at Parramatta. He will examine his options if an extension cannot be arranged.