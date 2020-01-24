On Friday morning, ABC News reported that the person of the Ukraine affair, Lev Parnas, announced that he had secretly received President Trump at a dinner in 2018, insisting that the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, “tomorrow” is.

Hours later, a Trump defense team told Newsmax that what is increasingly referred to as “Parnas Tape” will not even be raised when the president’s lawyers begin defending Trump on Saturday in impeachment proceedings.

“[The Parnas Tape] doesn’t affect the case,” said the source. “It is not considered relevant” for the defense.

The same source said that the defense at the Senate meeting, by which Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said it would only last a few hours, “a broad overview” of the President’s case and “A preview of the coming” would offer sights. “

On Monday, the Trump team will offer a so-called “robust defense,” based on the White House’s invariable argument that “the president has done nothing wrong.”

Regarding the filing of a motion to dismiss the two charges against the president, the source said, “We will not go into this at the moment.” But in an ordinary court it would be clear [the charges are] insufficient to reach the level of a charge. “

“But [the impeachment process] is a little different,” the source said, pointing out that the defense will not move for dismissal.

