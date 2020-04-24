“Parks and Recreation” will return with a new series from the social demonstration

Parks and Recreation is returning to Powin, Indiana for a one-night charity event in favor of Feeding America, NBC reported on Thursday.

In the stand-alone script, he sees Leslie Nope, Pawnee’s most loyal servant, who is determined to stay in touch with friends at a social distance. All the original films – Amy Poyler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Oferman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim GameHair and Retta – to take their characters off the screen.

The program “Special for parks and recreation” will begin on Thursday, April 30, at 8.30 pm. ET / PT.

“Like a lot of people, we’ve been looking for ways to help, and if these characters come back overnight, we can raise money,” said executive producer Michael Schurr. “I sent a promising e-mail to the casting, and it came back to me in 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team offered another 30-minute (quarantined) pawnshop life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And I give alms! »

The TV raises money to feed the American COVID-19 Action Fund, which helps food banks provide the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of society in these difficult times. The state farm and the American company Subaru, together with NBCUniversal and writers, producers and producers of the film “Parks and Recreation”, will hold charity events from May 21 to May 21 for a total of up to $ 500,000.

“At such uncertain times, we can’t imagine anyone but Leslie Nopo, who unites our country with her enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracy Pacosta, co-presidents of NBC’s screenplay program. Many thanks to Mike Shur and the staff of the Parks and Recreation Theater for bringing such a wonderful thing together and for making everyone laugh while raising money for such a valuable endeavor! ”

“Parks and Recreation” covered seven seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2015. She won 14 Emmy nominations, including two nominations for the Outstanding Comedy series, and in 2014 was named Best Actress in a Golden Globe for Peler.

Recently, Shur and the show were published in the article Vulture “If I write a coronavirus episode,” in which the master of a number of classic TV series thought about how their characters will fight the modern pandemic.

Parks and Recreation is produced by Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Art Entertainment and Universal Television. Greg Daniels, Michael Shur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland are the executive producers of the series.