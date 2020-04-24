‘Parks and Recreation’ Players Will Reunite for Special Manuscript for Relief COVID-19 – Nerds and Beyond

Variety has reported that the cast of the NBC Parks and Recreation series will be together again in a special half-hour reunion to help those affected by Coronavirus.

Specials will bring many original players back together, including Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) ), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Jim O’Heir (Larry / Gary / Jerry Gergich), and Retta (Donna Meagle), all of whom will have character. Several other guest stars of the show are also expected to perform. This special is run by Michael Shur, one of the show’s creators, and will help raise money for Feeding America.

Parks and Recreation lasted for seven seasons on NBC from 2009-2015. This sitcom follows the employees of the Indiana Department of Parks and Recreation in Pawnee, IN, one of whom is the lively Leslie Knope (made fun of by Poehler), who wants to make the city beautiful and promoted while he does. This event was made by Michael Shur and Greg Daniels. Currently available to watch on Netflix and Hulu.

The Parks and Recreation special will air on NBC on April 30.