“Parks and Recreation” meeting for the COVID-19 charity program

Parks and recreation will be back for a unique special episode featuring the original cast which will air on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. The episode will help raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides additional assistance to food banks across the country during the pandemic.

The new episode will take place today and revolve around Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope’s attempts to stay in touch with all of his friends and colleagues as they distance themselves. With Poehler, actors Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O’Heir and Retta will appear in the episode. A press release announced that “special guest stars from the Pawnee universe may also appear.”

In a statement, Parks and Rec creator Mike Schur said, “Like many others, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could bring in some money. I sent a hopeful email to the distribution and they all responded within 45 minutes. Our old man Parks and recreation The team has collected an additional 30 minutes of quarantine from Pawnee and we hope everyone will enjoy it. And donate! “

Parks and recreation fans can donate to Feeding America through this site. State Farm and Subaru of America will both make matching donations of $ 150,000, which will be combined with donations from NBCUniversal and writers, producers, and actors from Parks and recreation to bring the total of matching gifts to $ 500,000.

Parks and Recreation lasted seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. Although never a huge audience success, the show has cultivated a dedicated fan base and has regularly received rave reviews from critics. During its broadcast, the show won 10 Emmy Awards nominations and four Golden Globe nods, with Poehler winning the award for best actress in a musical or comedy television series in 2014.