‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reappear for a special cause

The cast of parks and recreation is gathered to raise money to help those affected by the current public health and safety situation – and they do so by their very nature!

“Special parks and recreation” will wait on Thursday, April 30 at 20:30. on NBC and will feature the main cast – Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta – and several other guest stars will appear in the special.

The 30-minute special event focuses on the challenging times that citizens are facing right now. According to NBC, “Pawnee’s most devoted civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay in touch with her friends during social distancing.”

“Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back to the night could make some money,” said executive producer and co-creator Mike Schur in a statement. “I sent a promising email to the cast and everyone got to me in 45 minutes.” Our old Parks and Rec team has put together another 30 minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone will enjoy it. And he gives! “

The specialty will receive funding from the Feeding America’s Response Fund, which helps recover food across the country and serves vulnerable members of the community. $ 500,000 in matching donations will be provided by State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and Park and Recreation authors, producers and cast members.

Parks and recreation were broadcast from 2009 to 2015 and generated a total of 125 episodes covering seven seasons. The show received 14 Emmy nominations, two for Outstanding Comedy Series and four for Poehler Outstanding Lead Actress.

In the age of many shows and movies that received reboots and reunions, Schur met one day. “I would never say never,” he said. “The possibility of doing it again, if it appeared, would be incredible, but I think we would all do it only if we felt it was something that made us do it.”

