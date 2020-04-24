‘Parks and Recreation’ announces social outreach special reunion

Not even the coronavirus can stop Leslie Knope.

On Thursday, NBC announced Parks and Recreation will bring together its beloved cast for the one-time charity special benefit Feeding America – an entire network of food banks, shelters, and soup kitchens serving more than 46.5. million people every year.

The half-hour reunion is set to air next Thursday, April 30 and 8:30 p.m. ET / PT on NBC, and will feature performances from original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir , and Retta.

Per a press release from NBC, the episode, titled “A Parks and Recreation Special,” underlines Leslie’s efforts to stay connected with her friends during social travel times. This makes it one of the first scripts to appear to address the topic.

“Like many other people, we are looking for ways to help and feel that returning these characters for one night can raise money,” executive producer Mike Schur said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.”

Viewers can provide special support at feedamerica.org/parksandrec until May 21. Sponsors State Farm and Subaru of America have agreed to match donations of up to $ 150,000, including NBCUniversal and the Parks and Rec agrees to match additional donations of up to $ 200,000 – aimed at a combined total of $ 1 million between viewers, sponsors, and NBC.

“At such an indefinite time, we can’t imagine anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with his tireless enthusiasm and compassion,” NBC executives Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta told the a statement. “A big thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all of our faces while raising money for a worthwhile cause.”

