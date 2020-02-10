Parklife 2020 Festival tickets | line-up, data and prices

Parklife festival is back for 2020. It is the 10th anniversary of the largest metropolitan music festival in the UK and this year’s Parklife looks its best.
Advertisement
Headliners for the Manchester weekend Tyler the Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Jorja Smith and Giggs.
Much more exciting acts such as Fatboy Slim, Annie Mac, Charli XCX and Eric Prydz will also perform during the two-day festival.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anniversary festival and where you can get tickets for Parklife 2020.
When is Parklife 2020?
This year the Parklife festival is taking place at Saturday 13 and Sunday, June 14. You can get tickets for the full weekend or day passes for Saturday or Sunday.
Where is Parklife 2020?
Parklife 2020 is being held on Heaton Park in Manchester.
Where to buy tickets for Parklife 2020?
Tickets for Parklife 2020 are now on sale and are available through the official dealer Ticketmaster here. The official Parklife website warned against tickets being sold through social media and unofficial channels, as more and more fake tickets are being bought by unsuspecting festivalgoers.
There are a number of types of tickets available for one or both festival days, including VIP passes and upgrades, as well as travel passes for as long as you are there. Here are the different tickets available and where you can buy them.
Getty
Parklife 2020 general tickets
- Buy general weekend ticket
- Buy a general Saturday ticket
- Buy a general Sunday ticket
Parklife 2020 VIP tickets
- Buy VIP weekend ticket
- Buy VIP Saturday ticket
- Buy VIP Sunday ticket
Parklife 2020 travel passes
- Buy weekend travel pass
- Buy a Saturday travel pass
- Buy a Sunday travel pass
Parklife 2020 VIP upgrades
- Buy weekend VIP upgrade
- Buy a Saturday VIP upgrade
- Buy a Sunday VIP upgrade
What is the Parklife 2020 line-up?
getty
Here is the full line-up of artists for Parklife 2020, starting with the headliners:
Advertisement
- Tyler The Creator
- Khalid
- Lewis Capaldi
- Skepta
- Jorja Smith
- Robyn
- Anderson Paak & the Free Nationals
- Giggs
- Eric Prydz
- Carl Cox
- Bicep (live)
- Four Tet
- Fatboy Slim
- the letter H
- D-block Europe
- AJ Tracey
- Hot Chip
- Charli XCX
- Mabel
- Camelphat
- Adam Heyer & Cirez D
- Annie mac
- Peggy Gou
- Sven Väth Fisher
- Andy C.
- Nina Kraviz
- Joseph Capriati
- Loco dice
- Green velvet
- Grime mc fm
- Goldlink
- Roisin Murphy
- Jon Hopkins (DJ)
- Solardo
- Sonny Fodera
- Gorogn City
- Seth Troxler
- Floating points (live)
- Honey Dijon
- Skream
- Richy Ahmed
- Alan Fitzpatrick
- Michael Bibi
- Avalon Emerson
- Mo Stack
- Little Zimz
- Badbadnotgood
- Llario Alicante
- Mark Rebillet
- Mahalia
- M Huncho
- Jay1
- Lucky Daye
- Tierra Whack
- Sub Focus
- Wilkinson
- Hybrid Mindz
- Shy FX
- inland
- Eres pulled
- Octo octa
- Romy
- Celeste
- Jaykae
- Jax Jones
- Crucast
- High contrast
- My Nu Leng
- Holy good
- Mella Dee
- DJ Seinfeld
- Jayda G
- artwork
- Krystal Klear
- Folamor
- Nic Fancuilli
- Leon Vynehall
- David Rodigan
- Joris Voorn
- Enzo Siragusa
- Purple Disco Machine
- Joy Crookes
- Georgoa
- D Double E
- Paul Woolford
- Yousef
- Dimension
- Kings of the Rollers
- Friction Hype & Dillinja
- Santi
- House Gospel Choir
- Kettama
- wave
- Archie Hamilton
- Moxie
- Tres channel
- Pink Sweat $
- Tiffany Calver
- Sherelle
- KSI
- Chaos in the CBD
- The vision
- Offaiah
- Detlef
- Joey Daniel
- Eli & Fur
- Ben Sterling
- Mason Maynard
- Franky Wah
- Pawsa
- Dennis Cruz
- Christoph
- Yotto
- Jacky
- Randall
- Hardly legal
- DJ Die
- bou
- Reprimand
- Brame & Hamo
- Alisha
- Benny L.
- Fred again
- Blackchild
- Reelow
- Bassel Darwish
- Mollie Collins
- Harriet
- Jaxxon
- North base
- Highlight XTC
- DEL-30
- Wuh Oh
- L Devine
- Bad Girl $
- Black Josh
- Too many men
- Pirate copy
- underestimation
- Holly Lester
- Krysko
- Greg Lord
- Will trample
- Jonny Dub
- Zutekh DJs
- Josh Baker
- Olli Ryder
- Luke Welsh
- Now DJs wave goodbye
- Astroworld DJs
- Yung Omz
- Nicola bear