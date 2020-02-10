Parklife 2020 Festival tickets | line-up, data and prices

Parklife festival is back for 2020. It is the 10th anniversary of the largest metropolitan music festival in the UK and this year’s Parklife looks its best.

Headliners for the Manchester weekend Tyler the Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Jorja Smith and Giggs.

Much more exciting acts such as Fatboy Slim, Annie Mac, Charli XCX and Eric Prydz will also perform during the two-day festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anniversary festival and where you can get tickets for Parklife 2020.

When is Parklife 2020?

This year the Parklife festival is taking place at Saturday 13 and Sunday, June 14. You can get tickets for the full weekend or day passes for Saturday or Sunday.

Where is Parklife 2020?

Parklife 2020 is being held on Heaton Park in Manchester.

Where to buy tickets for Parklife 2020?

Tickets for Parklife 2020 are now on sale and are available through the official dealer Ticketmaster here. The official Parklife website warned against tickets being sold through social media and unofficial channels, as more and more fake tickets are being bought by unsuspecting festivalgoers.

There are a number of types of tickets available for one or both festival days, including VIP passes and upgrades, as well as travel passes for as long as you are there. Here are the different tickets available and where you can buy them.

Parklife 2020 general tickets

Parklife 2020 VIP tickets

Parklife 2020 travel passes

Parklife 2020 VIP upgrades

What is the Parklife 2020 line-up?

Here is the full line-up of artists for Parklife 2020, starting with the headliners:

