Tech Execs and thirsty industry analysts abound at CES. This year there was also a college student and mass shooter named Kai Koerber who preached about the benefits of meditation.

Koerber is a U.C. Berkeley student and activist seen as a survivor of the February 2018 gunfight at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Parkland survivors took action after the gunfire by advocating gun control laws, and now Koerber is demanding resources for mental health in schools.

He founded an organization called Societal Reform Corp. that raises money and works for mental health, mediation, and mindfulness education.

Koerber attended CES in Las Vegas to make a high-tech announcement: Societal Reform Corp. has teamed up with the much-touted BrainCo (Brain Machine Interface) company. Advocate for a Berkeley program that encourages students to meditate with a little help from some brainwave monitoring headbands.

BrainCo. makes a portable device, the Focus1 headset, which monitors brain waves and analyzes them in an accompanying app. The app offers users games and exercises for meditation and focus. Then, ideally, users can better understand the performance of the practice.

“They can literally change their brain activity,” said Max Newlon, President of BrainCo, during the presentation. “Seeing this really gives them the ability to stay in control.”

The science behind the effectiveness of technologies like BrainCo is promising but not fully established. However, the company has collected millions, conducted its own studies to investigate how its activities can help people with attention deficits to concentrate, and is working to optimize mental states for fitness.

BrainCo. and Koerber say it’s early days for their partnership. A BrainCo. The representative said that Koerber, although not yet final, wants to bring a meditation center to Berkeley’s BrainCo campus. Equipment. Students could bring the equipment back to their dorms and houses to continue doing their own exercises.

Koerber believes that seeing visual representations of your brain activity during meditation could inspire critics who see meditation as a hustle and bustle to get involved in a mental health practice.

He also sees mental health promotion as his own form of advocating violence against weapons.

“Anyone who enters a room and kills 20 people is not doing well,” Koerber said to Mashable. “From a wellness point of view, something is wrong.”

Meditation and mindfulness have become a much-discussed tool in dream care. However, it is not the holy grail. In some cases, mindfulness practice can be ineffective or re-traumatizing for people with PTSD. It could also be too simple to define mindfulness as a way to stop a potential future shooter.

But Koerber sees what he calls “social emotional learning” as part of the solution.

“If we give students the opportunity to deal with stress and create a new reality for themselves, we are likely to see a lot more differences in the world we live in today.”