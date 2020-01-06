Parkhead Exit: five players who have to leave the club in January

Loading...

There are five Celtic players standing in line to leave the club in January when the right move appears for one of them.

Redundant to the requirements or just wanting to play football in the first team – here are five Celtic players who could benefit from switching to the club before the end of the month.

Craig Gordon

In the last six months of his deal, the player has already talked about possibly leaving the club if he cannot reach the breakthrough. There are no signs that Craig has signed a new deal and at the age of 37 the keeper just wants to play football before putting on his gloves.

Eboue Kouassi

Wounded for a long time, not widely used by Brendan Rodgers and although he is now fit, it does not look like he is eligible for a run in the team under Neil Lennon. File under a bad transfer.

Kundai Benyu

An inexpensive, low-risk signature by Brendan Rodgers – Kundai came in and looked energetic but soon fell out of favor. Borrowed several times and is back after a disappointing period in Sweden. Must be moved.

Scott Sinclair

What can we say about this man? What a Celtic career he has had so far, but the way his current status looks like is not great. Once a crucial part of the starting XI and a catalyst for the treble, the Englishman can rarely make the team of the competition day with guys like Lewis Morgan ahead of him. Given the size of the contact he has, it would be good for both the club and the player to move in January.

Jack Hendry

Another Rodgers signs who did not cut the mustard. Your chance to make the breakthrough at Celtic can be relatively short and if you go onto the field you have to make an impression – something that Jack hasn’t done yet. Nir Bitton is preferable to the defender as a backup. A relocation of a loan with a view to a permanent agreement would be suitable for everyone.