Paris Jackson and 15 other celebrities spotted in Central Park, NYC

When you think of nature in New York City, there is one image that comes to mind: the beautiful Central Park. It is located in Manhattan and is by far one of the most famous parks in the world. Today we thought we would take a look at all the celebrities seen in Central Park and we were surprised to see that many of them go there to enjoy nature, play sports or have fun with their children.

From Harry Styles who visibly look cold during a walk to Taylor Swift showing off her midriff – this list is filled with famous faces spotted in Central Park. Okay, now they are there – Paris Jackson and 15 other celebrities who were seen in Central Park, New York City!

16 Let’s start with Taylor Swift looks cute in this matching set

Via: zimbio.com

To finish our list, we decide to rock a nice matching set with Taylor Swift during a walk through Central Park. Of course, in a real Taylor Swift way – her midriff shows and we love that she decided to add a touch of color with the vibrant yellow bag!

15 Sarah Jessica Parker even had a photo shoot in Central Park

Via: dailymail.co.uk

How amazing are these photos of Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker running through Central Park during a photo shoot? The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in this stylish pink outfit, and yes – even the umbrella she holds fit her look!

14 And Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went for a walk with their children

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Next on our list are Hollywood stars Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis who walked through Central Park with their two adorable children. We can’t help it either, but note that their son’s hat matches the beautiful maxi dress of Olivia!

13 Katy Perry rode her bike through it

Via: gotceleb.com

While most of the celebrities on our list are walking through Central Park, singer Katy Perry decided to cycle through it – and we can’t blame her. Anyone who has ever visited Central Park knows how huge it is, making it the perfect place for cycling!

12 Kelly Ripa was busy listening to her favorite podcast

Via: gotceleb.com

Let’s move on to TV presenter Kelly Ripa, who was seen rushing through Central Park while listening to something on her earphones. Now we cannot say with certainty that she listens to her favorite podcast – but Kelly certainly resembles someone who would rather listen to a podcast or an audio book than to music!

11 and Jennifer Lawrence looked comfortable but cute in this simple combination

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Although we don’t necessarily regard Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence as a fashion icon, we must admit that this look she saw rocking in Central Park is something that we will definitely try to copy! Torn jeans combined with a chic white top is definitely a great look!

10 Kourtney Kardashian walked through the park as if it were a catwalk

Via: zimbio.com

By now we all know that the Kardashians are extra in every way possible – so we are not surprised to see that Kourtney looked ultrachic during her walk through Central Park with her daughter. Being comfortable is overrated anyway – that’s why Kourtney decided to follow the fashionable route. The only question we have is what the hell she could fit in that little bag!

9 Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard relax on a bench

Via: justjared.com

Next on our list are Hollywood stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. The two were seen in Central Park with her daughter, and as you can see in the pictures above – they get pretty tired which meant they needed a break on a couch!

8 And Jake Gyllenhaal went for a run

Via: justjared.com

Speaking of Maggie Gyllenhaal – her brother Jake is also often seen in New York’s most famous park. In the pictures above you see the Hollywood star jogging through the park and frankly – we wouldn’t mind seeing more of these pictures!

7 Paris Jackson enjoyed the warm weather with her friends

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Let’s move on to Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris, who saw her friends enjoying the warm weather in Central Park. As you can see, Paris mingled with the general public and we love the way she shook her denim overalls!

6 Harry Styles seemed pretty cold

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Although we never have complaints when it comes to the Harry Styles outfits, we can’t help the singer seem to be pretty cold in the clothes he chose while walking through Central Park. But as they say – beauty is pain and that is probably why Harry didn’t dress warm enough!

5 And Naomi Watts photographed a commercial

Via: justjared.com

The next on our list is Hollywood star Naomi Watts who was seen shooting a L’Oreal commercial in Central Park, and as you can see in the pictures above – it meant the actress looked gorgeous while she casually the water was cycling!

4 Miranda Kerr had fun with her son

Via: zimbio.com

Let’s continue to supermodel Miranda Kerr, who had a lot of fun with her son in Central Park. As you can see, the two even went down a slide together and we bet her little bundle of joy totally enjoyed it!

3 Katie Holmes and her daughter went on a boat trip

Via: celebzz.com

Talk about famous parents – here’s another one! Actress Katie Holmes was seen with her daughter on a boat in Central Park, and judging by the appearance on their faces – the two absolutely enjoyed this fun little adventure together!

2 And Jessica Alba needed time in nature

Via: justjared.com

Another famous mother who likes to go to Central Park with her child is Hollywood star Jessica Alba. The actress was seen and pushed her daughter through the park in a pram while the two enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day in New York City!

1 Finally, here is Anne Hathaway who cradles a dress with pockets

Via: celebzz.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with actress Anne Hathaway, who saw a dress with bags rock in Central Park. Now we are all about dresses with bags, but to be honest, it just doesn’t look so good!