Parfumrover threatened to stab the store's guard with a syringe

The Ottawa police are hunting a man who scooped bottles of perfume from a Glebe pharmacy and then threatened a store guard who tried to stop him with a syringe.

The raid took place on November 23 in Shopper’s Drug Mart on Bank Street on Glebe Avenue, when a man came in at 9.15 p.m. and went to the fragrance counter. Police say the man has taken several perfume bottles and put them in his backpack. When the shop’s loss prevention officer tried to arrest him, the suspect pulled the syringe out and threatened to stab the guard, police said.

The suspect has escaped. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as white, around 25 to 35 years old, with an average physique and medium-long brown hair. He was wearing a white and gray winter coat and black pants with a key ring that dangled from the pocket.

Investigators hope that anyone who can identify the suspect or have information about the incident can call the Ottawa police raid on 613-236-1222. 5116. Tips can also be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers, available at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.

The police hope that the public can help identify this man, who robbed a pharmacy in Glebe on November 23.

