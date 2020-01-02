Parents will spend the equivalent of FOUR DAYS each year to get their children in the car

Loading...

Parents will spend the equivalent of FOUR DAYS each year getting their children into the car – toddlers causing the greatest delay, according to the research.

At the end of the Christmas holidays, families will resume the regular routine of school shopping and childcare.

And a survey of 2,000 moms and dads found that almost a third (30%) end up late for work at least once a week because they are preparing their young.

Research has found that it usually takes 10 minutes to prepare a child for a trip – performing tasks such as putting on their shoes and coat.

Over the course of a year, that equates to a staggering 96 hours, or four full days.

More than a quarter of parents admit that they bribe their children to speed up the process, with candy and the promise to play their favorite music tops the list of incentives.

Infants aged two to three are the worst culprits when it comes to getting into the car quickly and easily, according to SEAT UK, 47% of respondents agree that " terrible two "are the most difficult to put together.

Getting the kids out of the house and getting into the car adds, on average, 20 minutes to the routine, while one in 14 families said it takes up to 40 more minutes to start her morning trip since she had children.

Rob Fryer, Product Manager at SEAT UK, said: "It will not be a surprise to parents of young children that getting into the car and going on a trip, however short or long, is such a challenge.

"Whether it's last-minute trips to the bathroom or deciding which toys they would like to take with them in the car, kids can make the job of leaving the house seem daunting."

The study found that children in London are the most likely to make their parents late for work, with 16% of capital moms and dads reporting being late every day due to morning routine.

As a result, one in four London parents – more than anywhere else in the UK – fear the daily task of gathering their loved ones in the family vehicle.

At the other end of the scale, Scottish children seem to behave better when it comes to leaving home, with 46% of parents north of the border stating that their offspring never delay them .

Among the things most likely to make it difficult to get out of the house are the task of having children tied up in their seats in the car, last minute trips to the toilet and the difficulties with the large amount of related accessories. children who must be loaded in the car for each trip.

But the extra time spent is mainly occupied by children who take too long to put on shoes and coats before leaving.

SEAT did the research to showcase its Tarraco 7-seater SUV, which was designed with families in mind.

The Taracco, available with a choice of two petrol and three diesel engines, is a practical family car with up to 1,775 liters of boot space.

Rob Fryer added: "At SEAT, we have included a series of family-friendly items in our Tarraco, which means we can make things a little easier.

"The hands-free trunk opening facilitates access, while the seven seats can be configured quickly at the push of a button."

"And with Apple CarPlay also available, it's easy to keep toddlers entertained while in the vehicle."

Average time required to get children in the car by region:

London 18.2 minutes

South West 10.35 minutes

Northeast 10.17 minutes

Wales 9.91 minutes

Northern Ireland 9.81 minutes

West Midlands 9.76 minutes

Southeast 9.7 minutes

East Midlands 9.55 minutes

Scotland 8.68 minutes

Yorkshire and Humber 8.59 minutes

North West 8.13 minutes

East Anglia 7.82 minutes