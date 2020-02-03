Parents rush to catch emergency aid as more school attacks turn up this week

Like many parents in the city, Tim Books sought emergency childcare assistance for two days the following week when teachers are expected to strike.

His six year old son Sam goes to daycare before and after school at Summerside Public School in Orléans. That program remains open on strike days but does not extend its hours to the school day.

“It’s absolutely insane,” says Brooks. “Many parents that I saw during the hand-in times expressed exactly the same frustration, because we now have to pay twice, or still pay for the (extended) service, while we are forced to take the day off.”

It is just an example of how parents navigate the maze of camps and daycare centers that may be available to take care of the children when schools are closed. Education unions organize rotating strikes to put pressure on the provincial government in contract negotiations.

Janet Fredette, supervisor of the comprehensive care program at the Centennial School.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

Unless there is a breakthrough in negotiations resuming Monday, Catholic schools are closed on Tuesday during a strike by teachers across the province.

Primary schools on the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District are expected to close Wednesday and Thursday due to a strike by the Federation of Elementary Teachers in Ontario. The provincial negotiations with that union broke off on Friday.

Brooks said he was lucky enough to find Sam for those two days at a YMCA-YWCA children’s center that his younger son is visiting. It’s $ 35 a strike day.

However, he is not happy that he still has to pay $ 22.50 a day for Sam’s extended program that runs from 7:00 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. “It’s a service we can’t possibly use,” he says.

“It really makes no sense if a parent brings his child to school one hour in the morning and a few hours later in the day.”

He called long-term officials who were wondering about a refund and received a “bureaucratic response,” says Brooks. “The service is available and offered, and that’s what you pay for.” (Long-term care costs between $ 22.50 and $ 27 per day, depending on the number of times the child is present.)

The province has said it will try to help parents by allowing daycare centers to extend their hours, hire extra children, or even change locations during school strikes.

However, that is not that simple.

Consider the situation at Summerside PS. It is one of the 65 schools that have a longer-day program that is directly managed by the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District. A total of 5,670 children were registered.

The board cannot extend the opening hours of those programs during strike days, says a spokesperson.

Trade union workers working there are concerned with their own work that forbids them from doing work that is normally performed by teachers.

The board has a further 48 primary schools with programs for longer days that are managed by third parties. They can choose to extend their hours during strikes.

The services of Andrew Fleck Children, for example, which runs programs at five schools, offer daycare during strike days. However, it is only available for children who are already registered for the extended program.

“We have an obligation for our families,” said Lyne Tremblay, director of early learning and care. “And we wouldn’t take children for two days that we don’t know.”

Some extended daytime programs from Andrew Fleck offer no room for more children anyway, she says.

At least two of the independently operated extended day programs have chosen not to follow strike camps anymore because they support the teachers.

The Glebe Parents’ Day Care, for example, will not extend the opening hours of its extensive day programs at Mutchmor, Hopewell Avenue and First Avenue schools, said program coordinator Karen Robinson. “We support the teachers’ right to strike.”

It’s the same story with the cooperative daycare of Centretown Parents, which runs an extended day program at Centennial Public School. Some parents put pressure on the day care center to increase the number of hours during strike days, but it decided not to do this, supervisor Janet Fredette said.

“We have union workers and we will not replace teachers. It is hard to explain to people because they are affected, but that is what a strike is. “

After working with children at the day care center for nearly 40 years, Fredette says she is worried about the same problems that are raised by the striking teachers. “When we see classes increase, when we see more special needs children in classes, when (the government) cuts back on support for educational assistants and doesn’t tackle violence, that’s a problem.”

In addition, depending on which trade union is striking, the program may not run for longer days during the school day because it uses classroom, space, she says. When support staff strikes, teachers stay in the building.

“Teachers are at school on those days, so we can’t operate from their classrooms.”

The city of Ottawa says it has discussed with the province the possibility of extending city day rates for younger children during strike days to include more children on strike days.

However, that does not sound like a simple proposition.

“The province requires the standard permit revision application and associated supporting documents such as a revised floor plan, health inspection, fire inspection and confirmation from a construction worker,” says a statement from Jason Sabourin, director, Child Services. “The city is currently investigating the feasibility and timelines of a permit revision application.”

However, the city carries out strike camps in community centers. During two strike days earlier this month, the camps registered 523 children. They could have taken more. Only 11 of the 27 camps were sold out.

More community center camps will run on February 4, February 5 and February 6 next week. They cost $ 40 a day.

The YMCA-YWCA also offered strike camps in the city center two days earlier in January. In total, only 15 children registered. Next week it will organize strike camps at both the city center and the Orléans site.

The province offers families payments between $ 25 and $ 60 per day to subsidize childcare costs when schools or daycare centers are closed due to strikes. From Friday, 250,000 families in Ontario signed up for the payments.

Brooks says he has not decided whether he wants to stand as a candidate. He agrees with union leaders that it seems like a bribe from the government.

“To be honest, I’m working on it 50/50.”

He says he understands the issues raised by teachers, but finds it harder to support them as the impact on his family increases with each strike day.

“I believe in what the teachers are fighting for from the point of view of the class. But I look at classes in North America and generally we have to accept that the classes can grow. The budget is not inexhaustible. We have to be reasonable. “

In particular, he wants both parties to close a deal. “I just want them to sit down, find out and not touch my children this school year.”

Brooks says his son Sam found it hard to understand why he misses school. He told the boy that the teachers and the government disagreed.

“When children fight, our teachers make us sit down and talk,” Sam told his father.

Brooks says he didn’t have a clear answer. “If a six-year-old says he doesn’t understand why the adults can’t find it …

“I just said to him,” Well, it’s not like that, buddy. “

Strikes this week

Unless there are breakthroughs in negotiations, these strikes close schools in the Ottawa area:

February 3: Primary schools on the Renfrew County District School Board close when primary school teachers strike

February 4: All schools in the Catholic School Board of Ottawa and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will close during a strike throughout the province by Catholic teachers

February 5 and 6: Classes for kindergarten up to grade 8 are canceled at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board when teachers strike.

[email protected]

Twitter: @JacquieAMiller

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Police charged the man in connection with vandalism at Algonquin College

City proposes to unload the Chinatown building for $ 1 at the community health center

Is Ontario’s congested health system ready for an outbreak or pandemic?