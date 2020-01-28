Parents protest the Great Pointe School Board meeting over the decision to reduce the size

BIG POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Approximately 70 parents and children protested before the Great Pointe School Board meeting and asked the board to slow down a district downsizing plan.

Since January 2019 there have been dozens of working meetings and town hall meetings on the subject of downsizing. The final decision resulted in the district closing two primary schools and moving fifth-grade students to middle school instead of primary.

The government said the refusal to enroll meant that the changes would be necessary to keep the district liquid.

“We started this” Save Our Schools “campaign because there are many people who disagree with the process for various reasons,” said Lauren Nowicki.

The Monday evening protest focused on the decision to withdraw fifth-grade students from primary school.

“We talk about this topic every day. We are all concerned about what will happen,” said Denise Nasiou.

Her fourth grade daughter is participating in the magnet program for gifted children, which will also experience changes. The school board and administration is pushing ahead with all proposed changes that will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

