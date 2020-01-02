Parents parking dangerously in schools put our children at risk

Loading...

Dangerous parking in schools puts children at risk in the five cities, a counselor suggested.

Parents who park dangerously around schools in the five cities have been described by counselors as a "permanent problem" for several years.

People living near schools have reported that drivers blocked and even parked in aisles, parked on double yellow lines and lowered curbs.

Pontefract North Councilor Pat Garbutt said: "We are trying to resolve the problem as best we can, given that there have been budget cuts.

"The problems have been going on for a long time and we understand that this can be a concern for residents of these regions.

"We have had several meetings with schools, but we have to recognize that this is a district problem.

"The police come in from time to time and we all try to resolve it as best we can within the budget."

Pontefract South Councilor David Jones said he recognizes the problems faced by the parents, but is concerned that the unsafe behavior could lead to accidents, injury or worse.

He said: "I know it is very difficult for parents and guardians who live across town from their children's school, they have no other choice. than pick them up in a car.

"This is a recurring problem in almost all schools in the five cities.

"There will probably be a long-term solution, but in the meantime, to ensure the safety of roads and paths, it might be useful to seek public transport, if possible, to pick up the children.

"As a region, we have been very fortunate in that we have had no injuries or fatal accidents, given the situations."