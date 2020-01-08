Parents meet with police and school officials after Rockport was stabbed

Loading...

One hundred parents of Rockport Middle School students met with school leaders, trauma counselors and police a day after a student was stabbed. Police said a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 13 year old girl Monday morning. The attacker fled the scene but was quickly taken into custody. School administrators called the attack a “very serious physical assault” that left the victim “very seriously injured”. “You know, everyone is traumatized.” It is extremely frightening. You really, really don’t expect that kind of thing, “said Sly. Authorities have not confirmed which weapon was used, but the parents are asking how the student was able to bring a knife to school. ” I don’t think anyone thinks they can prevent this, but what are the procedures and what will they do in the future? “asked parent Heather Stewart.” Incidents like these demonstrate that we must do better as a Commonwealth in the mental health of minors, “said Massachusetts representative. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Democrat from Rockport. Students also met with counselors at school and made cards for the victim. The school leaders read a note from the girl’s parents that said, “Morgan is on the right track and is looking forward to seeing his classmates soon. and his teachers. “The victim’s family also thanked the first responders and the community for their support. The 13-year-old boy faced a judge, but the charges against him were not released.

