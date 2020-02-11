Parents informed of case of confirmed tuberculosis at Lumberton Junior High

Posted: 11 February 2020 / 05:33 AM CST
/ Updated: 11 February 2020 / 05:33 AM CST
LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officials at Robeson County schools have issued a health alarm to parents after a case of tuberculosis was confirmed at Lumberton Junior High.
Administrators work on identifying a small number of people
who may have been exposed to the disease. Once identified, those people will be
tested and treated based on guidelines from the CDC.
A letter was sent to all high school parents on Monday. The
the majority of students and employees will not be contacted and need none
test or treat according to the district.
Parents also received a notification about which students had been
identified for testing. “Situations like this are a
remind you that TB is still active in our state and that it is important to test it
who may be at risk for the disease, “Dr. said. Shanita Wooten, Chief Inspector of
the public schools of Robeson County.
TB is a disease that generally occurs
develops for weeks to months and it is completely curable with medication.
“Although it is important for the
Lumberton Junior High School community to be aware of this
exposure, “Dr. savon F. Maultsby,
junior high director: ‘We have to remember
a relatively small number of people are likely exposed, and no
there is an immediate risk of health problems. “
If there are questions or
Contact Tracy Jones, Communicable
Sick Nurse with Robeson County Health Department at 910-671-3210.
Visit the CDC here for more information about TB.