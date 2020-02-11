Parents informed of case of confirmed tuberculosis at Lumberton Junior High

Posted: 11 February 2020 / 05:33 AM CST

/ Updated: 11 February 2020 / 05:33 AM CST

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officials at Robeson County schools have issued a health alarm to parents after a case of tuberculosis was confirmed at Lumberton Junior High.

Administrators work on identifying a small number of people

who may have been exposed to the disease. Once identified, those people will be

tested and treated based on guidelines from the CDC.

A letter was sent to all high school parents on Monday. The

the majority of students and employees will not be contacted and need none

test or treat according to the district.

Parents also received a notification about which students had been

identified for testing. “Situations like this are a

remind you that TB is still active in our state and that it is important to test it

who may be at risk for the disease, “Dr. said. Shanita Wooten, Chief Inspector of

the public schools of Robeson County.

TB is a disease that generally occurs

develops for weeks to months and it is completely curable with medication.

“Although it is important for the

Lumberton Junior High School community to be aware of this

exposure, “Dr. savon F. Maultsby,

junior high director: ‘We have to remember

a relatively small number of people are likely exposed, and no

there is an immediate risk of health problems. “

If there are questions or

Contact Tracy Jones, Communicable

Sick Nurse with Robeson County Health Department at 910-671-3210.

Visit the CDC here for more information about TB.