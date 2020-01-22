The parents are confused when it comes to fruits and vegetables. One in ten thinks that CHIPS is one of their five daily rounds, but maybe they don’t know what spaghetti hoops actually do.

Research by Fruit Bowl, a children’s fruit snack company, found that 90 percent of children under the age of 10 in the UK don’t get five days a day, and it seems to be confusing what doesn’t count and what doesn’t matter.

The parents are confused when it comes to fruits and vegetables. One in ten thinks that CHIPS is one of their five daily rounds, but maybe they don’t know what spaghetti hoops actually do. (Getty Images)

A third of mothers and fathers believe a fruit yogurt counts, and one in five believes a strawberry milkshake is on the list, according to research.

Less than half know that foods like canned vegetables, frozen fruit, sweet potatoes, and beets count, and almost everyone has been deceived by things like spaghetti hoops, guacamole, and chickpeas, which are ALL part of your five-day trip.

The majority (86%) of parents agree that it is important that their child’s snacks be among the five a day, but apparently four out of ten parents believe their child will only get two to three servings on a given day.

Since children eat up to 15 snacks a week, parents estimate that only about half of them are healthy snacks such as fruit and raw vegetables, the rest are sweets, chips and chocolate.

The main excuses for children who don’t eat their fruits and vegetables are taste (54%), consistency (25%) or smell (21%).

Nutritional therapist Filomena Komodromou said: “Fruits and vegetables contain a variety of important nutrients that are vital for the growth and development of children.

“For example, vitamin C in strawberries, broccoli, peppers and kiwis strengthens our immune system. They also contain fiber, which is important for improving gut health.”

In order to prepare fruit and vegetables for their children’s nutrition, almost a quarter of parents say they hide them in other dishes, such as finely chopped carrots in spaghetti bolognese.

And 15 percent tell their kids that they get superpowers like Superman when they eat five a day.

FIVE unexpected foods that count for our daily five:

Baked beans

guacamole

onions

Hummus

Spaghetti tires

FIVE foods that are NOT part of our fifth day:

onion rings

Ketchup

potatoes

vegetable chips

Pickled cucumbers

Susanne Fraser, Marketing Manager at Fruit Bowl, said: “At Fruit Bowl we are a team of parents and we know firsthand how difficult it can be to make sure that our children get five days a day and we know it is is a struggle that many other parents have.

“By completing this survey, we want to underline this and show busy parents that there are simple solutions, tips, and tricks that can help their children for five days.”