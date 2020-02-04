“Parentese”, not a traditional baby talk, stimulates the language development of a baby

“Goo go go go? Are you my widdle baby? “If your idea of” baby talk “lets you vomit a bit in your mouth, then it’s time to get an education.

Real baby talk, of which a new study shows that it can stimulate brain and speech development in babies, is actually real speech for adults, only delivered in a different cadence.

“It uses real words and correct grammar, but it does use a higher pitch, a slower pace, and an excessive intonation,” said Naja Ferjan Ramirez, a university lecturer at the Department of Linguistics at the University of Washington.

“What people consider baby talking is a combination of crazy sounds and words, sometimes with incorrect grammar,” said Ferjan Ramirez, “such as” Oooh, your shozie wrangles on your widdle feet. “

“Not just listen but talk”

A parenting style that is used in almost every language in the world, where ‘baby talk’ became known as ‘mother tongue’ and is nowadays called ‘parental’ – because it is not only mothers who use it after all. Many fathers, grandparents, older siblings, aunts, uncles and babysitters speak parentally, consciously intuitively that it helps the baby to socialize and respond, even if only by chatting.

“Parentese has three characteristics,” said Patricia Kuhl, co-director of the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, who has been studying children’s early language education for decades.

“One of them is that it has a higher overall pitch, about an octave higher,” Kuhl said. “Another is that intonation contours are very curvy; the highs are higher, the lows are lower and it sounds excited and happy.

“And then it’s slower, with pauses between sentences to give the baby time to participate in this social interaction,” Kuhl said.

It appears that encouraging the “social brain” is the key to stimulating a baby’s speech and language development, said Kuhl, an internationally renowned pioneer in the use of brain imaging.

And babies instinctively prefer it – as if they were wired to respond. Maybe they are.

Kuhl shared a video of an older experiment starring the 7-month-old “Paul” to illustrate a baby’s preference for parents.

In the black-and-white video, Paul is sitting on his mother’s lap in an enclosed space. On the left of Paul, outside the site behind a wall, a woman speaks eight seconds of parenthood. To his right, a woman speaks in a normal adult tone. Paul takes both samples and then consistently prefers the voice that speaks parental.

Kuhl’s laboratory has done studies that show that when babies listen to speech, “not only does the auditory cortex area in their brains light up, but the motor areas that will eventually speak light up,” she said, showing that the baby is getting ready to talk back .

“The more parents naturally use parents in their home to talk to their children, the better and faster those language skills develop,” Kuhl said. “So it turns out that parentese is a social catalyst for language. It ensures that children not only listen, but also talk. “

Can you educate the parents with coaching?

In 2018, Kuhl and Ferjan Ramirez published a study that showed that when parents were coached in parentese, their babies chatted more and had more words within 14 months than those who had not been trained.

In a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team reports on speech development in the same group of babies after 18 months. Despite the fact that all 48 participating families used a number of parents at the start of the study, it was the babies of coached parents who showed significant progress in conversation and vocalization between 14 and 18 months.

“Children of coached parents produced real words, such as ball or milk, almost twice as fast as children whose parents were in the control group,” said Ferjan Ramirez.

In addition, she said, babies whose parents were coached had an average vocabulary of 100 words compared to the 60 words in the control group.

How have researchers measured the improvement over this period? For a whole weekend, when the babies were 6, 10, 14 and 18 months old, all 48 sets of parents dressed their babies with vests with built-in audio recorders that recorded all their interactions.

Then parents who were randomly assigned to receive instruction came to the lab for one-on-one coaching when their baby was 6, 10 and 14 months old.

After having received training in the science behind the benefits of talking to their babies, the parents also listened to themselves with the help of parentese. They were also coached on how to integrate more parents into the day and encouraged them to engage their babies in reciprocal exchanges called conversations.

In the laboratory, interaction is counted as a ‘turn’ if the baby responds with an expression within a second or two, Kuhl explained, with more turns strongly correlated with the baby’s future success in language.

“Babies must be socially involved to learn language. They must have a drive to communicate. They have to want it, and parentese seems to help want it, “Kuhl said.

The investigation continues. At present, babies are about three years old enough to undergo brain imaging with new MRIs that, Kuhl emphasizes, are reasonably safe at that age. Although publishing new findings takes time, Kuhl is encouraged.

“Measures of language proficiency continue to show that the children in the coached group are far ahead of the children in the control group,” Kuhl said. “And scans of white and gray matter in the brain will show whether permanent changes have been caused by this way of dealing with a child.

“Have we strengthened the connectivity between the brain areas responsible for language development?” Asked Kuhl. “I am very interested to find out.”

