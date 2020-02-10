“Parasite” writes history as the best picture at Oscar’s

In a milestone that instantly broadened the Oscars’ horizon, Bong Joon Ho’s masterly understated class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

“Parasite” was awarded the Hollywood Grand Prize on Sunday evening, as well as awards for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Screenplay. In a year marked by epochs – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy instead went to South Korea to reward a contemporary and troubling portrait of social inequality in “Parasite”.

True to its name, “Parasite” just got under the skin of Oscar voters and is committed to the American award season and, ultimately, history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category. In recent years, the Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films has invited many more foreign voters to diversify its members.

Several standing ovations greeted bongs with multiple victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, asking the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly appointed best director again, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

After the Dolby Theater emptied, the “Parasite” team remained on stage and sucked on their victory. Backstage, Bong was still thrilled. “It’s really fucking crazy,” he said to reporters, clutching his awards.

The victory for “Parasite”, which commemorated the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago, took place in a year in which many criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. However, the triumph of “Parasite”, the winner of the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival last year, allowed Hollywood to reverse the script and signal progress. A Korean film had never won an Oscar before.

The film academy thus averted another event in which, despite two competitors in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” and a large-scale price campaign, Netflix once again refused its first victory in the “Best Film” category.

Sam Mendes’ boldly designed 1917 World War I film was the clear favorite for the Academy Awards after winning almost all of the previous awards, including the Directors Guild’s highest awards from the Producers Guild and the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. In the end, “1917” went home with three awards for its technical virtuosity: Roger Deakins’ cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

All incumbent winners – Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – were as expected. While Pitt, who knew his first acting Oscar, had a lively audience with one-liners ahead of Sunday, he began his remarks with a political remark.

“They told me I had 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment hearings before mentioning Director Quentin Tarantino. “I think maybe Quentin will make a film about it.”

Pitt said the honor gave him cause to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Pitt. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Zellweger made a comeback and won her second Oscar in “Judy” for her fragile but indomitable Judy Garland. Dern won for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. Dern received her first Oscar and thanked her parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern”.

Phoenix, long considered one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, was the best actor for his sleek but grumpy joker. In his acceptance speech, Phoenix deliberately spoke on a number of topics, including sexism and racism in the film industry, ecological disasters and vegetarianism.

“I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish, I was cruel at times and it was hard to work with me. But so many of you in this room gave me a second chance,” said Phoenix. When people lead each other to salvation, he added, “This is the best of humanity.”

In conclusion, he quoted a poem by his late brother River Phoenix: “Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.”

For the 87th time, no women were nominated for best director this year, a topic that flowed into the whole ceremony – and even in the clothes of some participants. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of filmmakers who were not nominated for her direction, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

On a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was wet and full of songs. Some appearances, such as Eminem’s appearance on “Lose Yourself”, were unexpected (and were received by Scorsese with weak resonance). All song nominees performed, including Elton John, who won for her “Rocketman” music with his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The hostless ceremony opened with a reference to inclusion. Janelle Monae played “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song “Come Alive” with the support of Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and to tell stories,” said Monae. “Happy month of black history.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible downgrade,” Martin said. Martin also recalled that something was missing from this year’s director nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

There were milestones beyond “parasite”. New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi won the best adapted script for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, becoming the first indigenous director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the award “to all indigenous children in the world who want to make art, dance and write stories”.

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

The “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir was the third woman to ever win the best original score. “Please speak to the girls, the women, the mothers, the daughters who listen to the music that opens up inside,” said Guðnadóttir. “We have to hear your voices.”

The awards were given to all of the nominees for the best images, with the exception of Scorsese’s ten-time nominee “The Irishman”. When Bong mentioned his admiration for Scorsese, a spontaneous tribute broke out, in which the Dolby Theater gave Scorsese a standing ovation. The relapse “Ford v Ferrari” won both the editing and the sound editing. Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” won for Jacqueline Durrans costume design. “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” won production design for Barbara Ling.

Netflix didn’t go home empty-handed. Aside from Dern’s victory for “Marriage Story,” the streamer’s “American Factory” won the best documentary. The film is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Pixar expanded its dominance in the best animated film category and won “Toy Story 4”. It is the 10th Pixar film to win the award and the second “Toy Story” film to be seen after the last part of 2010.

It was an early award for Walt Disney Co., which played a minor role in the ceremony despite the record $ 13 billion in global box office sales last year and the ownership of the network that broadcast the Oscars. The bulk of the awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford vs. Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), both of which the company acquired after acquiring 21st Century Fox last year for $ 71.3 billion had taken over.

Disney’s ABC hoped that a widespread field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion “Joker” – would improve viewership. Last year’s show reached 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.