‘Parasite’ wins Best Picture at the Oscars of 2020

And there you have it: Parasite is the winner of the 2020 awards race.

The South Korean film took Best Picture home at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday and became the first non-English-language film ever to win in the category. Jane Fonda awarded the prize.

Parasite was nominated in six categories at the Oscars this year and won four: Best International Feature, Best Director (for Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (for Bong and Han Jin Won) and Best Picture.

It lost in Film Editing to Ford v Ferrari and in Production Design to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Parasite was not nominated in one of the acting categories.

The Best Picture Oscar was the crowning glory at Parasite in a season full of images. Earlier in the year, the film also took the photo ‘Best foreign language’ at the Golden Globe Awards, the best film not in English at the BAFTA Awards, the best cast at the SAG Awards, the best international film at the Independent Spirit Awards and Original scenario at the WGA Awards.

