'Parasite' wins at SAG Awards, Pitt and Aniston - Entertainment - Austin 360 as well

“Parasite” has officially infected the Hollywood award season. The Korean satire by Bong Joon Ho became the first foreign-language film to receive the highest award from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, posing as a legitimate best photo participant in the ‘1917’ leader at the Academy Awards next month.

The best ensemble victory for “Parasite” was the star-like epics “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman”. It was a surprise, but only to a certain extent. “Parasite,” up for six Oscars including best photo, has perhaps become the toughest match for “M17” from Sam Mendes, who won at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

But “Parasite” was the clear crowd favorite Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where even the appearance of the cast who introduced the film drew a standing ovation. But until the SAG Awards, the many awards for ‘Parasite’ rarely included prizes for his actors, none of whom were nominated for an Oscar.

“Although the title is” Parasite, “I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said Song Kang Ho, one of the stars of the film, through a translator.

As actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their choices are closely monitored as a prelude to Academy Awards.

But in the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not achieved the best photo: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. And this year’s leader, “1917,” was more praised for its technical insight was not nominated by the screen actors.

If “Parasite” could upset Oscars on February 9, this would be the first film in a foreign language.

Before the victory for “Parasite”, the SAG Awards were the most striking as a reunion for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They each took home awards and celebrated the victory of the other.

Pitt is on his way to his first acting academy Award for his supporting performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors’ guild. Along the way his speeches were full of one-liners and he did not disappoint on Sunday. Pitt, who said he was taking the flu, looked down at his price and said, “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.”

He added: “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A man who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a big piece. “The audience laughed and clapped, including – as the cameras recorded – Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won its own prize for the best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show.” ‘What!’ She said when she reached the stage. Aniston closed her speech with a shout out to her “Murder Mystery” co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in “Uncut Gems” has remained largely unrewarded this season despite great praise.

“Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real. I love you, buddy, “Aniston said.

Behind the scenes, Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech. After leaving the stage, they congratulated each other with their first individual SAG Awards.

Together with Pitt, all Oscar favorites retained their momentum, including victories for Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

As expected, Phoenix did the best of a leading male actor. After he had praised each nominee individually, Phoenix decided with a wink at his Joker predecessor. “I am standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Phoenix.

Dern also further established himself as the best supporting actress favorite with a victory from the actors’ guild. On the way to the stage, she embraced her father, Bruce Dern, part of the “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” ensemble.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued its award ceremony for ‘Fleabag’, a winner at the Emmy’s and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG victory for the best female actor in a comedy series and took a moment to reflect on the show’s parade of accolades.

“This whole thing has really been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and find out it was exactly that, thank you,” Waller-Bridge said. “It has been the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also continued to win the best comedy series ensemble for the second consecutive year, along with a win for Tony Shalhoub. But when they accepted the ensemble prize, Alex Borstein said the show had voted for “Fleabag.”

“Frankly, this makes no sense,” said Borstein. “” Fleabag “is brilliant.”

Robert De Niro received the Guild’s Lifetime Award, an award awarded by Leonardo DiCaprio who, like De Niro, is a frequent leading man for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-star in Scorsese’s upcoming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.) A raw standing ovation greeted the 76-year-old actor.

De Niro, an ardent critic of Donald Trump, referred to the president in his remarks.

“There is good and wrong. And there is common sense and abuse of power. As a citizen, I have the same right as everyone else – an actor, an athlete, anyone – to express my opinion, “De Niro said. “And if I have a larger voice because of my situation, I will use it when I see a blatant abuse of power.”

“Game of Thrones” ended its eight season run with victories for Peter Dinklage for best male actor in a drama series and for the best stunt ensemble work. ‘The Crown’ became the best ensemble in a drama series. And both “Fosse / Verdon” stars – Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell – won for their mini series series.