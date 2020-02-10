“Parasite” takes the best picture and Bong Joon-ho is king of the world: NPR

Bong Joon-ho, here with the interpreter Sharon Choi, won great at the Oscars on Sunday. His film Parasite was recognized as the best international film and best picture. He was awarded for his direction and writing.

At the Oscars on Sunday, on an evening where almost everything went as planned and as always, the one big surprise came from everyone at the greatest moment.

A foreign language film won the best picture for the first time when Bong Joon-hos Parasite, a comedy drama thriller about class and secrets, won the grand prize. Bong also won the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards. He gave three warm and generous speeches, including one when he won for his direction, and thanked candidates Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for inspiring and promoting his career. (He also confessed to Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips.) And while he gave most of his speeches in Korean with the interpreter Sharon Choi when he won the first, he paused and noted in English: “This is the very first Oscar for South Korea. ” The affection in the room for the film was evident every time it was mentioned, as was its high number of awards (although absurdly there was no nomination for its consistently excellent cast).

The evening started three and a half hours earlier with a combination of the old and the new: the kind of thematic sing-dance number that used to be the typical Oscar opening, but in the absence of a traditional host from the thoroughly modern Janelle Monáe. A version of her own song “Come Alive” was accompanied by costumed dancers who not only saluted nominated films like Joker but also conspicuously abused – some of them, but not all, by black filmmakers – including Us, Queen and Slim, Dolemite is my name and Midsommar. The ensuing monologue, however, was much creakier and more clumsy, despite the best efforts of Chris Rock and Steve Martin (the latter of which unfortunately blew up the name of Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Actress).

The prices in general and the prices this season in general have been heavily criticized for how white the nominees are, that female directors have not been nominated in a year in which several highly regarded films have been made, and many other shortcomings in Terms of inclusiveness. The Academy’s dissatisfaction with this criticism was evident: among the nominees, there might not be many performers of color, but there were many performers of moderators and speakers and performers. Several moderators – like Monáe in their opening number – mentioned the limitations in question that arise when people find themselves in a situation that they do not want to ignore, but that they cannot challenge too much.

A new take was the recognition of the country – a custom that is common at cultural venues in other places, including Canada (I saw it personally at the Toronto International Film Festival). In this case, it was the Jojo Rabbit-nominated writer and director Taika Waititi who read an appreciation of the indigenous people who lived in the country where the event takes place – in this case, the Academy Awards. It remains to be seen, of course, whether measures will be taken after this gesture to broaden the taste of the academy.

Parasite’s winning for the best picture was particularly noticeable because almost all of the other awards that had proven to be special went: The legendary cameraman Roger Deakins won for his work in 1917, the film from the First World War looked like a continuous recording. Film editing is often a forerunner of other major awards, and this year the editors of the racing drama Ford V. Ferrari were the winners. Parasite was expected to win (or at least be highly competitive) in the categories of the best international feature film and the original screenplay by Bong Joon-ho. Waititi was a favorite for the most customized script he won.

This year’s acting awards had big favorites: Joaquin Phoenix as best actor in Joker, Renee Zellweger as best actress in Judy, Brad Pitt as best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern as best supporting actress in marriage history. You all won. Most said what you could expect (although Phoenix surprised many of us by adding a hint of cruelty to artificially inseminating cows and then stealing their offspring in his speech about combating injustice, while Zellweger stole many of their heroes in one Speech listed that matched his (meander for meander).

The understated (but critical) prices behind the scenes were spread across a number of films. The best production design went to Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, who recreated the landscape and aesthetics of the late 70s with great attention to detail. Little Women won the night’s only award for Jacqueline Durran’s costumes, which include both fancy and unusual, gorgeous dresses. Converting actors to familiar faces from the news won an award for Bombshell’s hair and makeup team. The price for the sound processing went to Ford v. Ferrari, and both the sound mixing and visual effects went to 1917.

There were no surprises: Toy Story 4 won the best animated feature. The best documentary was awarded to American Factory, which introduces Barack and Michelle Obama as producers and is from Netflix. Hair Love, a beautiful film about a father learning how to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, written and directed by Matthew A. Cherry, won the best short film, and Cherry dedicated the Kobe Bryant award: “We like everyone have a second behave as great as it was. “The best live action short went to The Neighbor’s Window, and the best documentary short went to Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone.

The nominated best original titles were performed on stage as usual. Introducer Josh Gad had fun pointing out that Idina Menzel’s name “is spoken exactly as it is written” (assume that John Travolta) before performing Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown”. Menzel was supported by some of the singers who performed the song in other languages ​​in one of the better novelties of the evening. Chrissy Metz played Breakthrough’s “I’m Standing With You” accompanied by the almost obligatory choir. Randy Newman played “I can’t be put off by you” from Toy Story 4 and Cynthia Erivo (also nominated for Best Actress) played the song “Stand Up (From Harriet)”, which, as the title suggests, comes from Harriet. Elton John played “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman, who seems to be plagued by a bad sound mix.

When they were all heard, “I will love myself again” won. Hildur Guðnadóttir won the best original score for her work on jokers.

You probably wouldn’t have expected the musical moment – because who really could? – Was the actor Anthony Ramos Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced? Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a montage that honors the music that has been used in films for many decades. and this montage resulted in Eminem performing the 8 Mile Oscar winner “Lose Yourself” to which the audience was enthusiastic. It was not an obvious move to achieve this achievement, as there is no anniversary celebrating here. it won at the 2003 ceremony, although Eminem did not perform it at the time. But it made people happy and got the crowd going like nothing else all evening except that Parasite Awards were won and there is something to say. Not long after, there was a resume of Utkarsh Ambudkar, an actor who appeared in Brittany Runs a Marathon this year and reminded everyone of what had happened so far. It’s a lot of rap for an Oscar ceremony.

Last year’s ceremony was also hostless and was dominated by actual winnings and losses. This made big nights very disappointing for Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, neither of whom seemed to excite the crowd. The fact that there is a good feeling for so many different films this year – and the enormous respect and love for parasites and bong joon-ho – means that this ceremony went much better.