“Parasite” saves the Oscars 2020 from a fiery hell of irrelevance

After a painful and chaotic price season, Oscar voters finally loaded their Iowa Caucus apps and announced their Jellicle Choice on Sunday evening. Blessed they chose correctly.

Parasite is a winner of the best photo and I might as well crawl over the Heaviside layer, I am so happy that the right film won. But the run-up to the unveiling was just as much a shit-show circus as the “first in the nation” political catastrophe, and certainly also the greatest Cats tastrofe of cinema. (OK, we’re stopping now.)

But as most Hollywood storytellers know, the key task in any project is to reach the end. The 2020 Oscars certainly did that by awarding a historic Best Picture victory to the South Korean thriller, the first non-English film ever to win the Academy Grand Prix, and a decidedly unpleasant broadcast and a damaging prize season to rescue.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed

Everything we can stop loving, hating and thinking about this week in pop culture.

Parasite happened to be the best and most relevant film that was made last year. Of course it is not that this was ever important with this voting body – in fact it hardly ever does – as evidenced by the turbulence of shock when the film was announced at the end of the night about suspected 1917 winner, as if the entire film industry plugged their fingers into a power outlet at the same time.

While Parasite, led by director Bong Joon-ho, achieved the four most important wins, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature, the audience at the Dolby Theater seemed in a collective state of bewildered joy, they were so happy with this outcome.

At the end of a night that, as an entertainment broadcast, was an ominous disaster, there was a glorious, exciting conclusion to pursue all the bile on the bottom shelf. The (almost all white) A-listers in the front row even led a song to put the lights back on the microphone, so that more members of the Parasite team could speak. That is perhaps the very first movement that has made the Academy Awards last longer.

They were so happy that at the end of a prize season entangled in controversy over systemic issues of diversity and gender recognition, South Korea’s critical favorite examining universal class and privilege issues with sharper insight than anything that would come out of Hollywood this year won the whole thing.

Yet it is a cherry on top of a sundae with spoiled milk. (Sorry, Joaquin!) All night, including the groundbreaking victories of Parasite, illustrated an Academy that has no idea what to do with itself or how to evolve with society and industry.

What does it say about an Oscars broadcast when the two defining moments were that celebrities shuddered in the audience and wondered what the hell they were watching? (Congratulations to Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel for going viral!)

What does it say about how much respect is given to foreign artists when the entire cast of Parasite, which had previously won Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild, was not only fully taken over for acting nominations, but was never expected to get them realistically the first place?

That makes Parasite one of only 11 winners of the best photo without acting nominations, the first since Slumdog Millionaire 11 years ago. Hmm, I wonder what both casts have in common …

The film’s victory was the culmination of a night defined by an embarrassing pattern of selective, performative inclusiveness.

That there was only one actor in color, Cynthia Erivo van Harriet, was repeatedly mentioned. First there was a real roar from Chris Rock: “Cynthia did such a good job of hiding black people in Harriet that the Academy made her hide all black nominees.” But with the second musical performance on diversity and the work of people of color approved by the Academy, voters ignored the mea culpa instead of actual change.

Then there was Rock again and introduced the other ongoing theme / public shaming of the night, accompanied by Steve Martin. “I thought something was missing from the list this year,” Martin said, to which Rock replied, “Vaginas?” Earlier in the evening Natalie Portman walked the red carpet wearing a cape with the names of all female directors overlooked. in a completely male director’s field.

The list of Best Picture nominees only had room for one film directed by a woman, and its performance is largely determined by imbecile, anonymous male Oscar voters who moan that the artistic time jumps in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women were too difficult to follow . (Who wants to place bets on the same men who praise Memento or Inception as their favorite movies?)

Overcompensation with scattered rah-rah moments of feminist energy came at its best, but usually just dirty.

Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot state that “all women are superheroes” when they introduced Eimear Noone, the first female conductor in the 92-year history of the Oscars was wild. No one was allowed to perform exactly one (1) three-minute segment of the show. Dear GOD, don’t let the woman lead everything! One segment is sufficient, and we will twist ourselves to give the gesture a standing ovation and a pat on the back.

“At the end of a night that, as an entertainment broadcast, was a clear disaster, there was a glorious, exciting conclusion to chase all the bile off the bottom shelf.”

Immediately afterwards, Hildur Gudnadóttir became the first woman to win the Best Original Score – again, after 92 years – for her work in Joker. She used her speech to encourage women who “hear” music to “bubble” to “please speak.” We have to hear your voices. ”

It was a beautiful moment, characteristic of the intrinsic chaos of the evening: fleeting examples of overdue progress, moving feelings about the world and the role of industry in it, and the actual celebration of excellence. But it all boiled down to renewing water stations on a scorched marathon of bewilderment, boredom and institutionalized intolerance.

The Oscars need a host. Hosts provide guidance, inject energy, wrestle things in focus and help maintain the gravitas that the ceremony requires. Before the much needed Bong hit of the conclusion, the broadcast was a lifeless slog, a zombie that somehow stumbled across the low bar set for the night.

Sending poor Janelle Monáe outside to open the ceremony with Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’s theme song was almost like a plea for kindness to the indisputable show. Following a musical song that celebrates a number of films that the Academy has watered down, a Martin and Rock monologue that seemed to go over like an anvil that fell from the sky seemed to set the tone for the night at “boy, the Oscars really suck, huh? ”

For example, who had predicted that the Oscars would be a bit about cats? (James Corden and Rebel Wilson who went to the microphone were brilliant.) Or that Olivia Colman would drop the best comic set of the night?

More, who had “Eminem come out and perform a full display of” Lose Yourself “on their Oscar bingo card?

Because no one involved in the show felt it necessary to explain why this happened – a special performance of the winner of the Best Original Song on his 17th birthday does not seem to be an Oscar tradition – the most convincing explanation we could find is that the rapper did not play and was not present to accept his Oscar the year that the track won, something that has now been corrected. But why, now? Call me a .GIF from Idina Menzel because I have no idea.

The winners were more scattered than normal. The noise categories went to Ford v Ferrari and 1917, because cars and wars make a lot of noise in my opinion. Suits went to Little Women because those women wear clothes? Make-up went to Bombshell, because Megyn Kelly definitely uses something!

Laura Dern won the best supporting actress for the wedding story, and that is exactly the case with the Oscars. Would I have voted for her for this implementation? No. Is it bad that Laura Dern has an Oscar? No!!! It is a wash.

Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actress for once in Hollywood. After a whole price season in which he actually delivered stand-up comedy on stage, he was unusually nervous and nervous, instead he started with a political statement: “They told me that I had 45 seconds here, 45 seconds longer than the Senate John Bolton gave this week. “

It is nice when an actor wins a prize for a performance like this, as a character whose atmosphere attracts his career for a long time. Of course, since I may never be obsessed with this, Brad Pitt won an Oscar in part that is the crystallization of his entire contribution to fame and pop culture, but Jennifer Lopez did the same in Hustlers and instead brought 700 Lindas to I e-mail after I praised her performance and said she is a SKANK – always in capital letters.

Then there are Joaquin Phoenix and Joker. The film is as if Todd Philipps farted in a crowded elevator and then ordered everyone to escape. You would find that unattractive, except that in the great tradition of prowling young people who run the world, it made him the most popular person in school instead. In this case, the most nominated film on Oscar evening.

“Before the much needed Bong hit of the conclusion, the broadcast was a lifeless slog, a zombie that somehow stumbled across the low bar set for the night.”

Phoenix’s speech was weird and uncomfortable and vaguely admirable in a kind of disturbing way, as we all thought it would be. Undoubtedly the first time that both artificial insemination of cows and the power of the collective voice were simultaneously summoned on the Oscar stage, it was as if Phoenix gave the biggest speech Marianne Williamson had never had the chance to give.

Listen, I appreciate and encourage political speeches. I am also in favor of coherence. In that regard, I believe that Renée Zellweger is still somewhere in Hollywood and finds her way to her point about what heroes mean to us, but she gave a helluva performance in Judy and good for her, good for her comeback and good for her best actress Oscar.

This has been a lot to discuss on a night that caught all the tension of watching a toddler trying to blow into a bubble bar successfully.

Here’s a thought: if you don’t have a host, why would you have one of the frills? If they had only broadcast the announcement of the winners and their speeches on Sunday evening, you would have missed that complicated performance of Janelle Monáe, for some reason Eminem rap, Rock and Martin bomb their monologue and live performances of five of the snooziest numbers to ever compete for an Oscar. Sounds ideal! Give me the complete fool, or just give me the goods.

Thanks to Parasite’s reward, the Academy delivered the goods. But a desired end result does not relieve the messy, complicated journey that it took to get there. That road map needs to be thoroughly revised, even if we can toast to Bong tonight.

So I say thank you. I will drink until the next morning.

.