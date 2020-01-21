The story was written during the 26th annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday when Parasite took home the award for excellence of a film actress. The South Korean black comedy is now the first film in a language other than English to win the award against the other nominees Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Parasite’s victory was predicted a little earlier the night when some of the performers received an enthusiastic standing ovation as they entered the stage to present their film. The Screen Actors’ Guild Awards are given by peer voting, so such a positive response was a very good sign.

Meanwhile, director Bong Joon-ho watched the audience and filmed the moment on his cell phone like a proud father at his children’s concert. He just seemed happy to be there.

Although the entire cast did not attend the award ceremony, Parasite’s victory is shared among Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ji-so, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun. , Kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam and Song Kang-ko.

Aside from its historical nature, this award was particularly noteworthy as it was the only nomination that received parasites. None of these 10 actors fought for one of the individual acting awards, which seems to be quite an oversight.

Still, Bong was grateful for the recognition they received. “I think it is really important today that these actors have been recognized by colleagues who have been recognized as the best cast of this year, and that is the greatest joy of the night,” he said in an interview after the ceremony, about one Translator was spoken.

“To be honored with a prize for the best ensemble, I think we may not have made such a bad film,” said Song in the acceptance speech by the cast, which was also said about a translator.

After the show, Choi expressed hope that her victory would help other Asian actors to be recognized in the West. “There are so many legends abroad besides us,” Choi said in English before turning to the translator. “I hope we can see more foreign language films and Asian films.”

However, there is still a long way to go. While Parasite also made history as the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Film and Best International Film at the Oscars, none of its six nominations was for actor awards.

Of course, these categories are not consolation prizes. However, this only makes parasite’s lack of actor nominations worse.

Parasite is the 6th film with a predominantly Asian cast that scores 5+ Oscar nominations without a single nod.

Last Emperor: 9 victories / 9 nouns

Squatting tiger: 4 wins / 10 nouns

Memoirs / Geisha: 3 victories / 6 nouns

Slumdog Millionaire: 8 wins / 10 nominations

Life / Pi: 4 wins / 11 nouns

Parasite: 6 nouns

– Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 14, 2020

When asked how the team felt prior to the local awards ceremony, Bong simply said, “Who knows? Nobody can predict what will happen.”