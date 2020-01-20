Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were among the winners of the annual SAG Awards last night in Los Angeles. The South Korean film Parasite won an exceptional performance from a casting in a film, with ten of its actors rewarded for their work. Parasite’s victory marks a historic milestone for the SAG Awards because it is the first time that a film in a foreign language has won first prize.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=komTpYKf9FE [/ embedded]

Phoenix received the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role for his work in Joker and the actor took the opportunity to pay tribute to Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech. After thanking the actors and the crew, Phoenix noted, “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger, so thank you and good night.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YDpW-XSuoI [/ integrated]

Pitt, who won the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role, for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, shouted to Tinder in his speech, noting his award: “I have to add this to my Tinder profile. “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVz12M2awA8 [/ integrated]

Other winners include Laura Dern for an exceptional performance by an actress in a supporting role in the marriage story, Zellweger for an exceptional performance by an actress in a main role for Judy and Avengers: Endgame for a performance. exceptional action by a group of stuntmen in a film. In the television categories, Aniston and Peter Dinklage won drama series victories for The Morning Show and Game of Thrones, while the cast of The Crown won an ensemble performance in a drama series. See the full list of winners here.

The awards ceremony also saw Robert De Niro honored with an award winner for all of his achievements. The actor took the opportunity to become political in his speech, noting that he believes it is important to speak out, especially in his criticism of President Trump. “There is good and evil and there is common sense and abuse of power and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone – an actor, an athlete, a musician, anyone ‘other – to express my opinion,’ he said. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it whenever I see a gross abuse of power.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTxGPL4BCjs [/ integrated]