The Austin Film Critics Association (AFCA) is apparently not afraid of “the one-inch high barrier of subtitles with the Korean smash hit thriller” Parasite “winning best film, best director (Bong Joon-Ho), best foreign language film and best Original scenario, in their annual critics poll.

Acting prize winners are Jennifer Lopez as best supporting actress for ‘Hustlers’, Brad Pitt as best supporting actress for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Adam Sandler as best actor for uncut gems ‘and Lupita Nyong’o as best actress for’ Us “

“Knives Out” has won the AFCA’s Best Ensemble Award.

The winner of this year’s Robert R. “Bobby” McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award is Florence Pugh for her work in “Midsommar”, “Little Women” and “Fighting with My Family”.

The winner of the Austin Film Award 2019 is “A Hidden Life” by Terrence Malick. A special screening of the winning film is scheduled for January 22 in AFS Cinema.

The full list of winners, plus the AFCA Top Ten Films of 2019 and Top Ten of the list of the Decade, is included below.

Best movie: “Parasite” (aim: Bong Joon-Ho)

Best director: Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”

Best actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Best actor: Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Best supporting actress: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best ensemble: “Knives Out”

Best original scenario: Bong Joon-Ho & Jin Won Han, “Parasite”

Best adapted scenario: Greta Gerwig, ‘Little Women’

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Best score: Thomas Newman, “1917”

Best edit: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite” (aim: Bong Joon-Ho)

Best documentary: “Apollo 11” (directed by Todd Douglas Miller)

Best animation film: “I Lost My Body” (directed by Jeremy Clapin)

Best stunts: “John Wick 3: Parabellum”

Best Motion Capture / Special Effects Performance: Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Endgame”

Best first film: “Booksmart” (directed: Olivia Wilde)

The Robert R. “Bobby” McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award: Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”, “Little Women”, “Fighting with My Family”

Austin Film Award: “A Hidden Life” (directed by Terrence Malick)

Special Honorary Award: To Agnes Varda, whose work inspired generations of filmmakers.

AFCA 2019 Top ten films:

“Parasite”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Uncut gems”

“Wedding story”

“The Irishman”

“Goodbye”

“Knives out”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Portrait of a lady on fire”

AFCA Top ten films of the decade:

1. “Mad Max Fury Road”

2. “Moonlight”

3. “The social network”

4. “Go away”

5. “Arrival”

6. “The maid”

7. “Parasite”

8. “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

9. “Boy years”

10. “the ghost thread”

In other awards-season news, Nominations voting for the Oscars end today, January 7. The BAFTA nominations are also known. “Joker” led the way with 11 nominations, and well, it turns out that all 18 actors are nominated white.

