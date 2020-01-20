Bong Joon-ho is the father you always wanted to be proud of.

His black comedy Parasite made history on Sunday night when it won the Screen Actors’ Guild Award for the outstanding performance of a cast in a movie. It is the first non-English film to win the award. Director Bong Joon-ho couldn’t be more proud – like a parent who records his children’s first steps, he took out his cell phone and took photos of his cast during the ceremony.

The cast and the director cheered backstage.

Bong, the legend that the Oscars once called “local”, was also spotted when his autographs were taken. It is extremely pure dad energy and we love to see it.

Can it get any healthier? Note that he not only films horizontally, but also stabilizes the phone with his middle finger. He took a perfect stance for the best angles. He keeps his fingertips out of the frame. Bong Joon-ho joins the ranks of Kris Jenner and Regina George’s mother as Momager masters.

Bong Joon-ho, one of the best directors in the world, looks like a father taking a photo of his children and friends before going to prom. love to see https://t.co/DTGOnHuqYQ

Parasite has also been nominated for a number of Academy Awards, including Best Film. Even if it’s a bit local for his taste, I trust Bong’s proud father will get through again.