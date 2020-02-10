Parasite and Bong Joon-ho are making history with the Oscars 2020

The South Korean thriller Parasite has taken an appropriate turn to take home the Oscar for the best picture.

Bong Joon-ho’s film on class differences is the first non-English language film to receive the top prize. It seemed like a long shot into the night after Sam Mendes’ battlefield epic built a war chest with awards for the February 9th Oscar ceremony (AEST) in 1917.

The unpredictable thriller, which won the Oscar for the first time in South Korea’s history, was also awarded the best original screenplay, the best international feature film and the best director.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart that” the most personal is the most creative, “” said Boon Joon-ho through a translator before breaking into English.

“This quote comes from our great Martin Scorsese.”

parasite The authors Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho were big winners. Photo: Getty

Scorsese, whose Netflix offering The Irishman went home empty-handed despite ten nominations, celebrated a standing ovation in the crowd.

The rest of the night was a breeze for Oscar office sweepers.

Brad Pitt continued his winning streak – and a series of powerless speeches – and won the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

He opened with a flick on the Republican-controlled US Senate and found that he only had 45 seconds to deliver his speech, which is “45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) will make a film about it, “said Pitt, commenting on Donald Trump’s impeachment process.

“In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Brad Pitt steps off the stage with Regina King after winning his Oscar. Photo: Getty

He also thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (“I will ride our coattails every day, man. The view is fantastic”), his family (“This is for my children who paint everything I do. I adore you “). ) and thought about his ride up.

“I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch and Sundance, load my car and pull out of here,” he said with tears in his eyes.

“To all the wonderful people I met on the way to be here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood. Isn’t that the truth?”

Joaquin Phoenix won this award season again for his role as Joker and used his time at the microphone to make an emotional plea for social change with a vegan touch.

“If we lead each other to salvation, that’s the best of humanity,” he said.

16 years after Renee Zellweger scored the best supporting actress for Cold Mountain, she won again for Judy. In her speech, Zellweger addressed the power of the “heroes” before putting Martin Scorsese, Bob Dylan and Neil Armstrong to the test.

Laura Dern’s role as a lively divorce lawyer in Marriage Story has once again asserted herself as the best supporting actress in Hollywood’s Margot Robbie.

On the eve of her 53rd birthday, she received her first Oscar and paid homage to her famous parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

“Some say you never meet your heroes,” she said. “But I say if you are really blessed you will get her as your parents.”

Previously, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opened the ceremony without a host with a top-class musical medley in connection with the nominated pieces of the year – together with back-up dancers with joker and yo-rabbit motifs – which encouraged the crowd to sing along.

Margot Robbie and Brie Larson came to the event, while Leonardo Caprio’s reserved embarrassment and Pitt’s blunt refusal caused Twitter to collapse.

Tweet from @ nicole_perez1

The colorful number came with a serious message. “We celebrate all women who made phenomenal films,” roared Monáe, striking the all-male candidates.

“I’m so proud to be here as a black, strange artist and to tell stories.”

The first moderators, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, sang from the same songbook, with Martin considering that the list of the best directors this year appears to be “missing something”. “Vaginas?” Rock quipped.

A surprise performance by Eminem on his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself achieved a standing ovation and downright confused reactions from Martin Scorsese, Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden presented the best visual effects award in 1917 and played punch line.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden bully it behind the scenes. Photo: Getty

“As an actor in the film Cats,” said Wilson. “Nobody understands more than us how important good visual effects are.”

Click here for a full list of Oscars 2020 winners.