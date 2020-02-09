‘Parasite’ ‘1917’ Lead Oscars Field after early awards

The South Korean social satire “Parasite” and the war film “1917” led the Oscar field early Sunday on a night when the biggest awards in the film industry were about lack of diversity.

“Parasite” won for the best international feature film and the director of the film, Bong Joon Ho, won two out of six possible Oscar awards for the best-adapted script.

“Thank you all. I’m ready to have a drink tonight,” said Bong, who won a standing ovation from a prominent audience.

The international film category was previously recognized as the best foreign language film, but has been changed this year to reflect a more inclusive stance.

“I welcome the direction that this change symbolizes,” Bong said in Korean, speaking through an interpreter.

“Parasite”, which focuses on the prosperity gap in South Korea, is also seen as the frontrunner for the coveted best image award that could make for a historic night – no non-English-language film has ever won the Academy Awards.

The best picture Oscar to be released at the end of the three-hour show is believed to be a three-way contest between “Parasite,” the haunting World War I film “1917” by British director Sam Mendes from Universal Pictures, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “, Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Sony Pictures’ show business.

“1917” won three early awards on Sunday for its stunning “one-shot” movie theater, visual effects and sound editing, while “Once Upon a Time” brought the first Oscar to Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a relaxed stuntman ,

“To tell the truth, I’m a little taken aback,” said Pitt, remembering his beginnings as an unknown actor.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood – isn’t that the truth?” He said, dedicating the Oscar to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie.

Laura Dern took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”.

“This is the best birthday present ever,” said Dern, who turns 53 on Monday.

The ceremony began with a surprising appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who made a series of jokes about the lack of female directors and colorists among this year’s nominees.

“I thought something was missing this year,” said Martin.

“Vaginas?” joked Rock, to loud applause.

Rock pointed out Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman, the freedom fighter for slavery in “Harriet,” and was the only color actor nominated this year.

“Cynthia did such a great job that the academy made her hide all the black nominees,” said Rock.

As another surprise, rapper Eminem entered the Oscar stage and played “Lose Yourself”, his 2003 Oscar-winning song from the film “8 Mile”.

American Factory, on the decline of jobs in the industrial Midwest by former US President Barack and the new production company of First Lady Michelle Obama, won for the best documentary.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.