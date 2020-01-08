Paramotor destroys a zip line in the air and collapses

Loading...

An Oklahoma man was injured after the paramotor he piloted cut the zipline at Turner Falls and collapsed, according to Davis’ police. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday, December 21. Davis’ police said that upon arrival, they saw a parachute atop some trees just south of the crossing near Turner Falls. Police said they found the victim lying on the ground surrounded by several people who came to help him. Witnesses said they helped the man out of his harness and out of the tree. The paramotor was caught in the middle of a cedar. The parachute was still attached to the paramotor and was caught in a different tree, according to the police. Witnesses told police that the man’s parachute cut the zip line and collapsed. He fell from this point into the tree. Police released a cell phone video taken during the incident by a witness. The video shows the man sailing in the air towards the zip line and the parachute catching the line. The parachute then collapses and leaves the frame of the video.The police believe that the man had either a hip fracture or a fracture of the upper femur, as well as minor scratches and bruises on the face. He was taken to the hospital.

