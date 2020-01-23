[Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Ralph PH]

Hayley Williams just dropped his first single from Armor petals. The song is called “Simmer” and is her first foray into music that is 100% hers. Dark visuals and themes are far from his day job Paramore but Williams recently stated that she needs to take some time and allow herself to accept certain emotions.

These emotions are expected to show through in Petals For Armor that Williams recently detailed in an interview.

Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and retired from “Misery Business” in September 2018, and they haven’t played together since. Little was said about Paramore’s future until June 2019, when they posted a muted video. However, nothing came of it and Williams regrets letting fans question the future of the band. They went to Instagram, sharing a year-end post reflecting on the time spent by the group before clarifying that that didn’t mean a break was in store.

While Williams has released its fair share of voice functionality – the most recent with Football marking her only music since After Laughter – “Simmer” is the first song that is 100% hers.

In a recent interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Hayley Williams discusses all sorts of things from the title of the album to explain why she has to get away from Paramore to start.

Asked about the origins of Petals For Armor, Williams first said it was a word but then revealed the meaning behind it.

“It is part of a word in” Simmer “. Some time ago I went to see this craniosacral masseuse. Many people could perhaps consider this as a sort of woo woo wizard, but I will take all whatever help I can get, “said Williams.” I was lying on his table and started to have these strangely scary visions of flowers growing out of me – and not in a magnificent way, it was very painful and very grotesque but I somehow realized at that time that there were a lot of things that were trying so hard to get out of me and it was going to hurt to do it. “

“I think for me it’s a bit of a mantra to try to stay sweet in a really hard world and feel pain and let it all come to you and try to put something that can buy it all back , even if it’s ugly at first. The lyrics are “wrap yourself in petals for the armor” because I continued to feel like the way for me to protect myself the best was to be vulnerable and to be OK with a lot of pain at times and also feel a lot of joy at times.

“As long as I stay gentle with these things and am open to letting these things come in and out of me, I can survive the world much more easily than if I stayed hard and with my fists all the time. “

As previously reported, Williams released music with Paramore for over 15 years, kicking off All We Know Is Falling in 2005. Four albums and countless accolades later, the band released their fifth album , After Laughter, in 2017.

Paramore hasn’t played together since 2018. Williams discussed some of the reasons for the leave and why she felt she should.

“I am part of a group with my favorite musicians, so I never really feel the need to play a player role when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project benefited from a bit of musical naivety and brutality, so I experimented a little more. I did this with some of the people closest to me. Their respective talents really shine throughout the record.

“I like to think that we are all improving and that the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I expected. Now that it’s time to put it all over there, I can finally expire. I am delighted to let people discover another side of myself that I have only known very recently. “

Williams needed to become vulnerable and explore a side of her that she didn’t know, both emotionally and musically. Good news for Paramore fans, as Williams says this growth will certainly shape the upcoming project.

“I think when it is time for us to do the next Paramore album, there will be equally transparent lyrics and, hopefully, really visceral feelings. I wouldn’t have had access to this stuff if we hadn’t just taken a break and been quiet for a minute. “

Petals For Armor will be released on May 8 via Atlantic. Hear Hayley Williams’ “Simmer” below and see for yourself what a feat she has accomplished.

