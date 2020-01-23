Students at Paradise Valley Elementary Dual Language Immersion (DLI) are running a program to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, on Thursday morning. The program will be performed on Friday evening in the Nicolaysen. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – The Paradise Valley fifth grade elementary school students performed a play called “The Clever Rat” on Thursday morning to mark the Chinese New Year.

The play was performed exclusively in the Chinese Mandarin language, which students of the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program study. Traditional fifth grade students also took part.

After the play, the DLI students performed an additional series of songs and dances, which included a traditional large Chinese dragon doll.

DLI class and music director Nathan Gurtler organizes the performances that take place every year.

The fourth graders will perform the piece on Friday evening in the Nicolaysen Art Museum, followed by music and dance by the entire student body. With the donations from the public appearance, the DLI students will be sent on an excursion to China next year.

Photos by Dan Cepeda, Oil City News