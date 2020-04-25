Paradigm President Greg Bestick is leaving the Talent Agency

Paradigm President Greg Bestick will leave the Talent Agency soon, the company said on Friday.

“Greg has played an important role in the growth and success of the agency. I will always be grateful to him. I haven’t been able to ask for more capable leadership and advice for the last eleven years, ”said Sam Gorez, CEO of Paradigm. “Greg and I have become close friends, and I wish him the happiest and most decent retirement as we write the next chapter of the Paradigm.”

Bestik joined the Paradigm in 2009 as a consultant. In a memo to employees, he said he would retire full-time and look forward to moving on to the next stage of his life. The Talent Agency has not yet named a replacement.

“It was a great pleasure to work with Sam. “Sam has been sensitive, ethical and supportive in working with people who want to take the shortcut,” Bestick wrote. “What you have in front of you is a great injury and a great opportunity. The paradigm must now regroup. But there is a basis, there is talent, there is an opportunity to restructure the business in a new and powerful way. All this is to work in a team and strive for a better, more promising future.

The departure of the Bestik comes at a difficult time for the Paradigm, as a new coronavirus pandemic continues to put pressure on business.

The paradigm allowed 250 employees to be laid off on March 20, reducing the salaries of the remaining workers. The company’s film, television and music departments were hit hard. In a letter to Paradigm staff earlier this month, Gores said the agency had received “interim funding” to overcome the current crisis, and that it would remove the extra pay from its full pay by 2020.

The agency recently launched a nearly $ 2 million lawsuit against former agent Debbie Klein, who accused talent agency and CEO Sam Gorez of violating an oral contract and taking revenge on smart people. He also accused Goros of “using the paradigm as a fund to pay for sex with prostitutes.”

The paradigm dismissed all of Klein’s allegations, calling them “self-aggrandizing and deceptive” and “a complaint like Uzia’s is not just about his sensitivity.”

Read Bestik’s memoirs to the following staff:

In February 2009, I came to Paradigm on a three-month consulting contract. After three months and eleven very good years, I am moving on to the next stage of my life and leaving my full-time job. It was the longest time I’ve ever worked at a job in my life. For the time being. What has kept me connected to this place for so long?

Mostly these were people. So many people are not only capable and talented workers, but also really good people. Fargo, Metzger and Tantlef and the entire New York crew. Monterey, the foundation of our music business, Dan, Fred, Chip and Jonathan and Pinkus, Hasson, Atamyan, Greishch, McSwiggin, Nalpant, Schultz and others. Another music fund in New York, Marty, Larry, then Halle and the Marquis, and all of them were built over the years. Light up the talents and people in LA, Rand, Andrew, Alice, Andy, Bill and Mark. Ben Weiss and Scott Melrose link movies / TV and music. We partnered with all the partners and then put it under the roof: AM only with Paul, Lee, Meyer, Cody; Wind with Tom and Sam Hunt; Incredibly impressive Brits in Koda, Tom, Alex and James. From Steve and Ian X-rays, Harry and Ron Monterey. All the talented, hard-working people who spin the wheels, Craig and Stephanie and lawyers, Ben Scott, Sarah Pullman and a group of oppositionists, Jess Dennis, Dave Halibon and business, finance and accounting groups, Joe and Stef and Lori. Lots of people who have taught me, talked to me, worked. Thank you.

Most importantly, it was a pleasure and a great honor to work with Sam. Over the years, I have seen him always try to do the right thing by treating people fairly and humanely. Working with people who wanted to take the shortcuts, Sam was a sensitive, ethical and supportive person. It hurts me to see the nonsense being talked about in the press. This is not someone I know and respect and have worked with for more than a decade.

I would especially like to thank Jessica McCurry. General Patton, part of Mary Poppins, makes everything easy and fun. Day after day, he gave me the right direction. I predict something big for him in the future.

Let’s see, this is your business. He moves fast, talks constantly, is nervous, needs strategy, beauty and a simple old job. It was a great pleasure to develop this business, help to collect works, work with amazingly talented artists and create something respectable and desirable for the people of our world. Nobody saw the world pandemic coming. Nothing that comes from the far side of it will change. It’s hard, but it’s also about imagining a lot of things: the work environment, how we communicate, how we distribute and consume content, how we ruin careers, how we strategize and manage globally. What you have in front of you is a great injury and a great opportunity.

The paradigm must now regroup. But there is a basis, there is talent, there is an opportunity to restructure the business in a new and powerful way. All this is teamwork and readiness to look to the future.

Communicating with all of you, good and bad, has moved you over the years. I really liked this test, but I tried to go to the next chapter of my life for some time, now is the time. Instead of living in New York and LA, I go there and do things on the Maine Coast. I have a few mountains, real and metaphorical, and I still want to climb whenever possible. Please contact me. I want to hear about your injuries and victories. Of course, I will always be there to support or encourage when needed. I am proud to have worked with you and to appreciate the friendship that continues to this day. I miss you

Love and respect,

Greg