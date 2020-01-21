Pants broken and show it! Chiara Ferragni beats Emily Ratajkowski with this!

If there is a celebrity who usually places their social networks with each of their publications, it is Emily Ratajkowski. The American model was the protagonist in many occasions of controversies before appearing very lightly in clothing or directly without anything on her Instagram account.

That has led him to be one of the most wanted brands and brands Instagram users. However, be careful, because it has been none other than in recent days Chiara Ferragni himself which in fact seems to want to dispute Emily’s throne.

Chiara Ferragni pants

And there have been two photos of the girl who left their followers with open mouths. Two images in which the true protagonist is none other than pants that, thanks to their design, leave very, very little to the imagination.

As if that wasn’t enough to leave her people speechless, Chiara has also chosen to upload an image in which he only poses with them, with nothing at the top. Two publications that together collect almost a million likes and thousands of responses.

Comments that, as expected, taking into account its controversial model, have all gone in the same direction: praise the beauty and sensuality of Ferragni. ” This woman is beautiful “,” She has a great guy “,” Great “,” Bestial “,” Every time I find it more beautiful and sensual “,” Chiara Ferragni leaves no one indifferent “ or ” It is awesome “Its just a few of them.

While it is true that Emily is still ahead in terms of followers, the Italian is approaching dangerously. The American has 25 million Instagram while the Italian stays at 18. Be careful because at this rate Chiara could surpass a very starish one Emily.