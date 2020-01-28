Matt Rhule’s full Panthers team is slowly coming together – after the news from the weekend that Jake Peetz will switch to quarterbacks coach and the reported attitudes of Brian Angelichio (Rapoport) and Jeff Nixon (Thamel), the alleged running backs coach, round off the offensive. Attention was focused on the defense, as some media had the opportunity on Tuesday morning with the new defensive coordinator Phil Snow on a variety of topics to speak – the way he enjoyed Charlotte (his hotel room and stadium are all he saw) What kind of defense system could he have in Carolina?

Snow was with Matt Rhule at both of his college head coaching stations – Snow and Rhule helped flip the Temple and Baylor programs – and, wherever he was away, led hard, stubborn defenses to the most experienced coach of the Rhule workforce at 37 Years of coaching experience, including four seasons on the defensive in Detroit; Snow Defense hosted its conference in Temple in 2015 and 2016, with the unit in overall defense (282.5 ypg) ranking third nationwide in 2016.

Last season, Snow finished second (30), third (17) and eighth (3.31) in Baylor. Al Holcomb acted as run coordinator and Snow as linebacker trainer Mike Siravo When he was born in Baylor, Snow started to team up, and although he wasn’t delving into the personnel, he gave an indication of how his defense was in 2020 Carolina could look like.

Check out some of his answers from today’s Q&A:

Have you had the opportunity to conduct a personal evaluation and how would you characterize some of your defense’s core values?

Well, the personnel issue (s) is still being processed, so we can do that later. But I don’t care who trains the defense. We didn’t invent the game. There is a way to play it – you have to play it quickly and physically and you have to make sales and not give up big games. So that’s what we’re all trying to do. So if you characterize a good defense, they play quickly and physically, don’t give up big games, and make sales. So that’s all we design.

How would you describe your relationship with Matt Rhule?

Well, I’ve known Trainer Rhule since 2001 – and our roles have changed completely. He was my assistant when I was the defense coordinator at UCLA and now I work for him. We have a lot of respect for each other, he’s really a good soccer player. Really a good head football coach.

Player like him, he gets to know her (and) we just had a great relationship. When he took the job in Carolina, he asked me if I would come as a coordinator and I said yes, so here we are

Matt Rhule said at his opening press conference that he preferred to run a 4: 3 race and it looks like this is primarily your background. How do you think the current Panthers staff fit in and what is your philosophy?

I’ve done pretty much everything in defense over the years – last year we were a three-man front in Baylor. So we’ve done different things and I think what to do – we’ll be several – but what to do is use the people you have. You know, our team is not set yet. There are a lot of things that need to happen before we know what we have. So we’re going to take advantage of the people we have, but we’ll still be several. So you see us in four men, three men, bear, you see us in many different things. I think there have to be several today to create some problems from a schematic point of view. So we’ll see what we have and then put it together.

How do you plan to deal with the loss of Luke Kuechly and advance the linebacking group?

I only know Luke from TV and obviously he’s a great soccer player. Whenever you lose someone, we would have loved to have him. But he’s not here – so we have to go ahead and evaluate the situation of the linebackers as we progress. We are in the process of doing all of these things, so I am not trained enough to comment on how it will all go – but I will be much more familiar with these areas over the course of the week.

They were able to rebuild the Baylor defense in three years and really turn that unit around. What was the key to quickly rebuilding the defense?

If you say quickly – I usually went to places and changed them in a year or two. We actually did it the third year there and the reason was that we started with 20 newbies and they had to grow up a bit.

But we have had good results if we can coach players for two to three years. We usually develop them and they play pretty well in the end. So it was just a development problem and we got them to a point where they understood football and played it the way it was meant to be played.

Will there be a passing game coordinator with Al Holcomb as the running game coordinator? Would that be someone who works hand in hand with you to fill that role?

Coach Rhule takes care of all of this, but in today’s world that’s what you have – you have a lot of different people in the region, right? So I’m sure the entire workforce will announce that we’ll have some other titles, but Coach Rhule will take care of all of that. I would rather not go into the workforce and let Coach Rhule do it first and then after the announcement will make some comments.

What kind of problems or opportunities could jumping into the NFL mean for you instead of shaping young men while studying?

I previously trained in the NFL. Here’s the deal: Whenever you can improve someone and they know they can, they’re the same – whether they’re 18 or 25 years old. I have children who have gone through all these phases. People are people. So it’s not that much of a difference – now if they don’t think you can improve them, don’t listen – but if they know you can improve them, there isn’t much of a difference.

You are a teacher. And you teach people how to play soccer. Even if a person is 26 years old, you can still learn about life from older people. So we’re still training people, even though we’re dealing with men. I am 64 years old, so I am sure that I can highlight some topics that require training.

So you are still teaching no matter what level you are at.

How would you characterize your teaching style?

(I’m) pretty aggressive. I am loud in the field and on such things. but a good teacher makes the complicated easy. And the only way to do this is to know your subject. Anyone who really knows their subject can do it easily, and we believe we know our subject – we’ve been doing it for a long time. It is easy to communicate with someone who understands what you are saying. So we’re still teachers – that’s what we do.

What did you take with you from your time with the Lions?

I think we learn more from failure than from success. And you find out who you are and I think you learn a little more. When I was in the NFL with Detroit, we weren’t successful there. So there were a lot of things that I learned from this experience that will help me today.

How do you like Charlotte so far?

Well, I’ve been here for about two weeks – I was in the Senior Bowl, but you know, I saw my office and then the hotel where I live. Hopefully I’m going out this weekend because I’m there I have to buy a house here – so I have to start looking.

Last year in Baylor you used some interesting looks with three safety precautions in secondary school. Was that just the staff you had on the list? And how important do you think it is to change your philosophy about who is in the field for you?

Yes, it was based on the staff we had. And I think that’s what good coaches do – you don’t operate a system if you don’t have the players to operate it. The players win the football games, not the coaches. So we have to put them in the best position to play, and then we’ll go for technique and scheme, which is when we develop this list.

