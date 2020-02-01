Panther To’o reveals breakdowns in the pre-season

While there’s always the story of an NRL player trying too hard in the summer, To’o has gone further than most.

“I thought I died when I was in the hospital and I thought what am I doing here?” To’o said to The Sun-Herald. “Even if I say Wanda now, it gets me every time.

“It was a Friday session, it was the last session of the week and we went to Wanda on a hot day.

“We did these mountain runs, we had three teams and one player from each team carried a sandbag up the mountain, then the next player brought it down.

“I was the last player on my team and when I brought the sandbag down I felt a little dazed and squinted. The next minute when I woke up all the boys poured water on me.

“This had never happened to me before. It was confusing.

“I was taken to Sutherland Hospital, they put me on an oxygen machine and held me there for two days. I was shaken and tried to keep my eyes open.

“Because I got a drop and my heart was monitored, I couldn’t take a shower until the doctor gave me the tick. Every time they measured my temperature, I was covered with sand and sand all over the place for two days Land sheets.

“All I wanted was a shower. The sand kept reminding me of Wanda. I’m actually afraid to just look at sand.”

Some Panthers officers watched To’o hit the deck just to get up and run again. Club doctor Craig Catterick was on hand to treat To’o and immediately recognized the need to take him to a hospital.

When he picked up the phone and called his parents and partner, To’o expected some sympathy and concern. However, he said that he did not watch an ear better for himself.

To’o’s fear recalled the day Adam Dykes had to be taken to the hospital from the air after a hard dune session with Parramatta on the central coast.

To’o stormed into the NRL scene last year and quickly won over the Panther faithful with its rolling celebrations.

Head over heels: Brian To’o shoots an acrobatic attempt against the titans in 2019. Photo credit: NRL Photos

The little Samoan, one of the many Penrith juniors in the club, scored nine goals in 15 NRL games and was named Ben Alexander rookie of the year.

To’o said he was not scared when it came to overexerting himself and when something was interested in pushing hard to lock the right wing outside Dean Whare.

There was a scar across To’o’s left eyebrow this week, and when The Sun-Herald asked if this was a result of his fall, he quipped, “This is from all the struggles with the boys. All boys are jealous of how pretty they are, it’s me. They get pretty brutal. “

