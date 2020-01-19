Panther fans help Cam Newton win Nationwide's Charity Challenge

Keep pounding isn’t just a motto, it’s a way of life – and that’s exactly what Panthers fans did on Twitter when they helped Walter Payton, NFL nominee of the year, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, with the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge Nationwide’s Win Charity Challenge along with her QB surname over 600,000 times last month and secure a $ 25,000 contribution from Nationwide to the Cam Newton Foundation.

With the support of Panthers fans around the world, the Cam Foundation will receive additional funding to meet its mission to serve the socio-economic, educational, physical, and emotional needs of children around the world, courtesy of Nationwide, the company said Insurance company on Monday with.

“I thank the fans for their support in winning the Nationwide Charity Challenge. I use this platform to improve programs and grants that will have a strong impact on the community, ”Newton said in a press release. “The nomination for the Walter Payton NFL” Man of the Year “award is something I really appreciate – it’s bigger than football. God blessed me and all I try to do is bless others.”

During the promotion, fans used the hashtags of the 32 different team nominees more than 1.8 million times, but Newton’s number of over 600,000 doubled that of Washington long snapper Nick Sundberg, who took second place.

The 2019 NFL season is the sixth year that Nationwide has sponsored the Walter Payton NFL Award for Man of the Year. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was awarded the Man of the Year award in 2014. Newton is nominated for the first time for the award, which will be announced on Saturday, February 1st at 8:00 p.m. CET at FOX as part of the NFL Honors.

While Newton won the Charity Challenge, check out the Super Bowl the night before to see if his efforts have donated more than $ 130,000 this year to various city organizations as part of his Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh program , Event and Thanksgiving meals for over 1,800 disadvantaged families for his annual “Thanksgiving Jam” while continuing to follow the mantra of his EVERY1 PLAYS, EVERY1 GIVES and EVERY1 LEARNS foundation were enough to win the 2020 award.

Together, these three principles form the guiding principle of the foundation and Newton’s personal belief in EVERY1 MATTERS. They certainly played a role this month as Newton’s fans drove him to victory, though his impact on the field was hampered by injury in 2019 and limited him to just two starts.

The Cam Newton Foundation has provided over $ 5 million in grants, year-round program resources, and donations to schools and nonprofits in Atlanta and Charlotte since its inception in 2012.

