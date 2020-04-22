Panic-fueling coronavirus texts may have been manufactured by Chinese agents, claims report

In March, text messages about going around the country sparked shock, prompting the National Security Council to publicly declare them a fake.

Now, a new New York Times report says Chinese operations can help boost messages, using new, “stressful” techniques.

Citing six unnamed American officials working at six different agencies, the report said Chinese agents helped push messages across the platforms. What is troubling about this is the fact that these messages appeared on people’s phones as texts, which is a disinformation tactic that some New York Times sources have never encountered.

In one example, a text message encouraged people to “stock up” with a “two-week supply of everything,” claiming that the President would order a two-week nationwide quarantine “within the 48 to 72 hours. ” The message urged recipients to pass on the information to their contacts.

Counterfeit information is also spread through Facebook and encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the latter of which is particularly problematic as it is harder to track law enforcement.

It is unclear where and how the messages came from. Some officials said that Chinese agents were unlikely to create messages, but instead reinforced existing messages. After reaching a critical mass of mass, the messages continue to spread among themselves. This tactic is similar to the Russian disinformation campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry told the New York Times that the allegations were “completely nonsense” and “not worth the denial.”

The purpose behind such a disinformation campaign, according to the New York Times, is to create a political divide within the American public, and it is part of an ongoing information war between China and the United States.

The report states that other rival powers besides China may be involved in disseminating messages, but offer no further details. On Tuesday, Politico cited an unpublished State Department report warning of an “onslaught” disinformation being launched against the United States of China, Iran and Russia.

