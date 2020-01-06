Panhandlers No Handle: Listen to the first song from the Texas Band

Loading...

Think of them as a West Texas supergroup: The new group The Panhandlers brings together the talents of four artists from the Red Dirt scene to highlight a musically unique region of Lone Star State. Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Cleto Cordero play country music, yes, but with a Tejano influence and an early rock rhythm (Buddy Holly is from the city of Lubbock, in West Texas).

“No one chooses where it comes from,” they sing in their first song, “No Handle,” released on Monday. It is a nod to an existence in West Texas, where desolation and heat can “lead you to drink or make you think that earthlings know something after all”, says a word sung by Green .

Panhandlers’ first self-titled album will be released on March 6. Produced by Bruce Robison, this is a collection of songs about life in their corner of the world and aims to present the quartet to a wider audience outside the Texas-Oklahoma circuit. Abbott, who directs the Josh Abbott Band, and solo artist Green are arguably the best known outside of Texas; Cordero faces the rising band Flatland Cavalry (which opened for Luke Combs last month in San Antonio), and Baumann released his latest album Proving Grounds in 2017.

The Panhandlers accompany “No Handle” with a music video in the studio that captures them recording around a single microphone. The album was cut the old-fashioned way: directly on analog tape. The group will make their live debut at the Music Fest in Steamboat, Colorado on January 8.