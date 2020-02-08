Panguitch pints first state 1A wrestling title since 2000

RICHFIELD – The Panguitch High School wrestling team had a healthy lead on the way to the final day of the competition at the state 1A wrestling tournament in Richfield Saturday.

The Bobcats had little trouble maintaining the lead to break through a 20-year drought wrestling champion for the school.

“To be honest, I couldn’t be more proud of these wrestlers,” said head coach Collin Marshall. “The children have worked very hard to get here.”

“To be honest, I couldn’t be more proud of these wrestlers. The children worked very hard to get here.” – Panguitch head coach Collin Marshall

Panguitch closed the tournament with 213 points, ahead of second place Rich with 151.5 and third place Piute with 140.

Marshall, who was awarded the excellent 1A wrestling coach of the year, said the hard work of his team members, as well as the efforts of his supportive coaching staff, contributed to the realization of the championship.

Korban Osburn (106) led the way early in the championship in Panguitch. Osburn, a first-year student, pinned Ricute Pena from Piute to secure his individual title.

“I feel great,” said Osburn, coming off the mat. He employed half a Nelson to achieve the win.

“I have been struggling since grade six,” said Osburn. “Now that I am here, it is a bit of a surprise.”

The next on the mat for Panguitch was Thomas Marshall (113), who had to record teammate Hunter Dickinson. The two fought through all three rounds, ending in a 12-7 decision in favor of Thomas.

“It’s hard to coach when they compete, especially if someone is your son,” said coach Marshall. “I took them apart just before the game and said that I loved them and would do their best. They treated themselves very well. “

Wylee Fawson (145) was the next Panguitch wrestler who earned individual gold. He played Rich’s Ryder Conk in his last fight as a high school wrestler.

“Helping to be thrown into practice every day,” Fawson said. “It was a lot of late nights.”

He said that after finishing third place in last year’s state tournament, he had to improve this season this season.

“I was injured last year,” Fawson said. He said he was happy to overcome the challenges of getting the highest level off the podium this year. Fawson was named as the excellent 1A wrestler of the tournament.

It was also a special evening for Panguitch when Frank Houston, a former Panguitch coach, was honored for his years of work in high school. Houston has been officiating, coaching or doing both at the same time since 1978 and is retiring this year. Houston is also one of Panguitch’s assistant coaches.

Panguitch also had five athletes who individually finished second in the year.

Rich’s Keller Siddoway (126) managed to pin Panguitch’s Porter Schoppe during the final.

Piute’s Jax Coburn (132) won the victory by falling over Panguitch’s Korbin Atkin.

Milford’s Blake Barnes (152) managed to get the pin against Panguitch’s Kyle Heaton.

Wayne’s Jacob Oldroyd (220) repeated as state champion over Panguitch’s Wade Christensen.

Rich’s Rebels were also a force to be reckoned with during the tournament, following the leadership of Colton Hislop (170), who took it for Milford’s Russell Walker.

Piute’s McKray Gayler (120) defeated Rich’s Corgin Conk with a pin.

Piute’s Porter Trapp (195) won the title victory of Tintic’s Chance Atwood and ended the season with a pin.

While the top teams all had different wrestlers who placed, it was a single man for Monument Valley to win school pride at the tournament.

Tanner Tyson Tsinigine (160) struggled his way through the tournament to land in a title match against Casford Hardy of Milford. Tsinigine was able to pin Hardy in 3:02 to cement the school’s only championship.

“He is an excellent child,” said coach Clide McBride.

Class 1A

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 213; 2. Rich, 151.5; 3. Piute, 140; 4. Milford, 121; 5. Wayne, 106.5; 6. Tintic, 51.5; 7. Monument Valley, 27; 8. Whitehorse, 22.

Individual results